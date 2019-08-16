



Still looking for that one fitness program that actually works with you instead of against you? One that doesn’t require taking a trip to the gym every day or messing up our routine. You’re not alone. We all want to be healthy and happy, but it’s not an easy task finding what works for us.

Whether we’re into yoga and meditation, intense cardio workouts or lifting weights, we need a program that doesn’t judge us and our choices, but is instead there to help us maximize their effects and motivate us to keep up with them. Ever try a completely audio-based fitness program before? Because this one does all that and so much more. Prepare to have an epiphany in three . . . two . . . one . . .

Aaptiv claims to be “the world’s original audio fitness brand” and it’s completely changing the way we view health, wellness and workouts. All we need is our phone and a pair of headphones or earbuds to get started!

Aaptiv gives us unlimited access to thousands of workouts, with over 30 new classes being added each and every week. There are so many categories for our workout, whether we want to go for a run (outdoors or on a treadmill), lift some weights, increase our flexibility or hit up the elliptical. Classes range from beginner to advanced, and everyone is welcome to join in!

The expert trainers will be there to encourage us at every step of the way. Like working out with a specific trainer in your ear? No problem. We can always pick and choose which trainers we want to work out with, as well as the duration of our workout, what type of music we want to listen to and more!

Another thing we love is that Aaptiv currently has a community of over 200,000 members with whom we can interact to provide and receive extra motivation. Share post-workout selfies and show support with confetti, congratulating everybody, including yourself, on a total mind and body transformation!

To get started with our one-week trial, we just have to answer a few simple questions. We can choose our fitness goal, whether it’s to lose weight, run farther or get stronger, followed by our fitness level, so Aaptiv knows not to start us off with anything too crazy or too simple! The quiz then asks us how long our average workout is and what types of workouts we enjoy doing, because working out should be enjoyable, not a chore! Then we just need to select a few examples of what kind of music we like to move to and finish signing up!

Aaptiv is so inclusive and nonjudgmental, its goal to “help people feel the joy of moving their bodies, the satisfaction of completing a workout, the thrill of beating a personal best and the health benefits of fitness.” We’re in, and we’re all welcome!

Going for a run by ourselves or working out in our living room is great, but without some extra encouragement in our ear or some added structure to our session, it becomes so much easier to give up. Using Aaptiv will not only motivate us to keep going, but it may maximize our results, timing every move, step, sprint and lift just right. See for yourself the world of difference this audio-based program can make! Or should we say listen for yourself?

