These Noise-Cancelling Headphones With Nearly 59,000 Reviews Are on Sale





We all know how hectic our day-to-day lives can be, but they’re also noisy. Whether it’s unavoidable construction zones or cars beeping at one another, it’s impossible to avoid any of those loud, chaotic noises filling up the background. It may feel impossible to escape, but it most certainly isn’t! Many of Us turn to temporary fixes such as headphones to help drown out the noise. But, not all headphones are created equally.

According to nearly 59,000 reviewers, it’s loud and clear that these headphones are the only solution to drown out the noise of daily life and they’re on sale right now!

See it: Grab a pair of the Panasonic Ergofit in-Ear Earbud Headphones (originally up to $25) now with prices starting at just $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2019, but are subject to change.

The Panasonic Ergofit in-Ear Earbud Headphones are the grab-and-go headphones that will make our lives so much easier. It doesn’t matter if we’re throwing them into our work totes, gym bags or stowing them away in our duffles, these compact headphones can go anywhere with us.

We love how there is a wide range of options. With so many color options to choose from, these headphones will suit just about anyone. The pinks and blues are great for any child or teenager when they’re in desperate need of distracting in the car. The white or black options are sleek and sophisticated when we’re heading to work. There are also metallic, neon and matte color hues to choose from.

These headphones are also totally customizable in terms of the size, with small, medium and large earpads that will instantly conform to any earlobe. This is excellent for anyone who’s looking for not just customization, but comfort too since each earpad is ultra-soft. The Ergofit in-ear earbud is perfect when we’re looking for a pair that grips to our ears. Whether we’re squatting or running on the treadmill, these headphones will stay in place!

We can also choose whether we want a microphone that’s compatible with our smartphones, too. The integrated microphone and call remote is easy to use and great sound quality to drown out noise while we talk on the phone.

See it: Grab a pair of the Panasonic Ergofit in-Ear Earbud Headphones (originally up to $25) now with prices starting at just $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2019, but are subject to change.

We all love raising the volume for some much-needed motivation but we all hate the loud bases and static-like noises that come with it. These headphones have in-ear stereo tonally balanced audio quality. That means the audio has crisp highs and deep low notes, plus wider frequency response that will give everyone the best sound quality possible. Talk about music to our ears, here!

So many shoppers said they were overjoyed with the excellent sound quality and staying power of these headphones. One reviewer said they have not purchased another pair in over four years, while another reviewer was left in awe over how comfortable they were! Other reviewers said these headphones were durable and high-quality. Shoppers were just as impressed that these compact headphones could keep surrounding noise out, making them a great investment at such a low price!

See it: Grab a pair of the Panasonic Ergofit in-Ear Earbud Headphones (originally up to $25) now with prices starting at just $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2019, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out additional Panasonic items and more headphones also available at Amazon!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!