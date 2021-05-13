Audrina Patridge’s Nude Bikini Inspired Us to Find 1 of Our Own

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to swimsuit shopping, we often find ourselves drawn to bright colors and patterns, or even to simple black designs. While we love wearing nude accessories and pieces in our daily lives, we’ve never really heavily considered it as on option for swimwear.

Well, we didn’t, at least, until we saw some recent photos of Audrina Patridge in Hawaii. The Hills star was photographed in the water with daughter Kirra at a Disney resort, and her nude bikini instantly inspired us. We rushed on over to Amazon to find our own nude two-piece and were thrilled when we spotted this SHEKINI set!

This super popular bikini has amazing reviews, so we were pumped to find it in stock and on Prime — especially for such a good price! Let’s get into the details though. The top of this bikini is classic sliding triangle style, so it’s adjustable in just about every way — from the way it’s positioned to how tight you want the ties at the neck and back. There’s removable padding too!

As for the bottoms, there is a tie at either side for an even more adjustable fit. What we especially love, however, is the ruching. The fabric gathers at the center in back for that perfect peach booty effect!

While the nude version of this swimsuit is first to hit our shopping cart, there are actually over 30 colors and patterns you can look through. Start preparing a swimsuit section in your closet, because you’re going to need the space for these beauties. Check out other solids like black, neon green, pink, yellow, red and more, or go for a pattern like snakeskin, camo, leopard, floral or stripes. Hover over all of the options to see what they look like!

SHEKINI provides multiple helpful size charts to help you figure out your perfect size, so check them out, add to cart, place your order and one of these bikinis could be on your doorstep as soon as tomorrow or the next day. Time to start planning out some Hawaii trips of our own — or at least pick up one of those big inflatable pools for the backyard!

Get the SHEKINI Triangle Bikini Bathing Suit in Loas Tan starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

