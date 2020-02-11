We all know about the horrific bushfires that have been ravaging Australia for months, destroying forests, parks, homes and lives, and we’ve done what we can so far, but Australia still needs our help — the helpless animals, especially. That’s why Funko, famous for its pop culture vinyl figures, created a new collectible — a special edition Popcultcha exclusive.

This new exclusive is called the Brushfire Heroes Firefighter with Koala Pop! Vinyl Figure, and buying one does more than just provide more decor for your desk. 100% of the profits will go directly to the RSPCA National Bushfire Appeal to provide equipment and supplies so that emergency care can be given to injured animals, like the koala on the figure. We are behind that, and we know we need to grab at least one before this limited-edition release is sold out!

Pre-order this figure today to do your part, and if you want to help even more, you can learn more about the RSPCA National Bushfire Appeal and make additional donations here!

Get the Funko Brushfire Heroes Firefighter with Koala Pop! Vinyl Figure for just $14 exclusively at Popcultcha!

