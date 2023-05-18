Say Hello to Your New Goddess-Worthy Romper for the Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With the summer season right on the horizon (excited!), we’re laser-focused on all of the short and sweet styles to start wearing when the opportunity presents itself. The weather’s on track to be hotter in a snap, and apart from dresses, we want to fill our closets with some fab rompers!

At the moment, the the romper at the top of the list is this gorgeous one-shoulder style from AUTOMET, which immediately grabbed our attention during a browsing session. We’re obsessed with the sleek design and customer-approved flattering fit, and if you want to know the rest of the trendy details, read on to get the scoop!

Get the AUTOMET One Shoulder Tie Waist Jumpsuit for $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

We’ll start by stating how much we adore the idea of a romper for the sweltering months. Anyone knows there’s one major advantage they have over dresses, solely because of the extra material located between the legs. This prevents chafing, which is a pesky problem many of Us grapple with as temps heat up. And better yet, this particular romper actually resembles a traditional dress — no one will know about the secret benefits!

The romper is beautifully executed, and the true show-stopper is the one-shoulder detail which effortlessly exudes Grecian goddess vibes. The top portion is constructed in a relaxed fashion, with a toga-like silhouette. It’s pure elegance — and think of how glamorous it will look poolside on vacation.

But there’s no need to book a ticket to Europe, as anyone can feel their goddess energy wearing this romper, and it has far more going for it than aesthetics alone. It boasts a cut to make the waistline appear small, which is accentuated with the matching fabric belt that comes with the garment. You can even make it dressier with a wide leather belt to create contrast in your ensemble. It’s currently available in tons of colors, and all you need is the perfect strapless bra to pull it off!

