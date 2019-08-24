



Dermstore, our favorite destination for skincare, hair care, makeup and more, is aging. In fact, it just turned 20! For Dermstore, that means an incredible sale and a site relaunch that left it looking better than ever. For us, though, aging often means the opposite. It means wrinkles, discoloration, damage and loss of firmness!

We’re always on the market for the next best thing in anti-aging, and Dermstore is just the place to look, especially while this Anniversary Event is still going strong! We were so excited to find Avène in this sale and even more excited to see one of the French brand’s most popular products for 20% off!

See it: Get the Avène Retrinal 0.1 Intensive Cream (originally $70) for just $56 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore! Sale ends August 25, 2019.

Shoppers have left this Retrinal cream incredibly enthusiastic reviews, calling it their “go-to wrinkle fix.” They say it leaves their skin “soft, flake-free and glowing” with “absolutely no irritation.” It’s not so gentle that it’s ineffective though. As one reviewer said, it “still packs a punch!” It must be a powerful one, too, since shoppers are reporting that their wrinkles have “almost vanished” since they started using it!

This anti-aging cream is essentially a moisturizer and serum all in one magic little bottle. It features a high concentration of vitamin A, also known as retinol, one of the most beloved anti-aging ingredients around. Retinol often comes with a price though. It tends to leave skin red, flaky and irritated, especially when we start off with too much at once. Shoppers say this Avène cream is safe, though, offering them much needed “relief” rather than redness. Just remember to always wear sunscreen!

Along with vitamin A, this cream also features vitamin E, which may protect skin against free radical and sun damage. This may work to keep skin calm while relastide, a pro-elastin peptide, may plump up skin until fine lines disappear and we’re left with a youthful radiance!

Avène got its name from Avène, France, where the Avène Dermatological Hydrotherapy Center was established. There’s a thermal spring there with water “full of remarkable softening and healing properties,” and the brand infuses their products with it, including this Retrinal cream. While we’d love to visit France, we don’t need to go all the way there to experience the benefits of this water. All we need to do is click that “add to cart” button on Dermstore’s website!

Shoppers who have tried out this intensive cream “have never looked back,” and we can see why. It’s not easy to find a retinol that’s super effective, but still manages to be gentle, oil-free, fragrance-free, paraben-free and hypoallergenic. It’s like finding a needle in a haystack, but in this case the needle is essentially the Fountain of Youth!

Nabbing this Retrinal cream for less than $60 is a serious steal — possibly even the best one in the entire 2019 Dermstore Anniversary Sale, which is saying a lot, since this sale is bigger than big. The older Dermstore gets, the younger we seem to appear thanks to sales on products like this, so we’re wishing Dermstore many more happy anniversaries to come!

