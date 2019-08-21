



If cleansing our face feels like a hassle, we’re not doing it right. With the right product, our skincare routine can transform from a chore into something that leaves us wanting more and more, and that product just happens to be on sale right now!

Our skin is picky, so we’re not just going to rub some bar soap on it and call it a day. We need a gentle cleanser that can take off even the heaviest of makeup without stripping away moisture. Know who wears the heaviest makeup? Actresses on set! That’s why we turned to a star from one of the most popular shows around to see what her favorite cleanser was!

See it: Get the Eve Lom Cleanser (originally up to $135) starting at just $64 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore! Sale ends August 25, 2019.

Natalia Dyer, also known as Nancy Wheeler on Stranger Things, revealed her favorite skincare products to Into the Gloss, explaining how work can take a toll on her skin. “I will break out during filming, and in those cases, I find that less is more,” she said, revealing that she prefers to stick with gentle, detoxifying products, specifically naming this cleanser!

“On days I have makeup on, I take it off at night with the Eve Lom Cleansing Balm,” Dyer said. We can only imagine the amount of grime our face would accumulate after spending all day fighting off a Mind Flayer! Other shoppers are also so obsessed with this “luxe” balm, calling it their “new holy grail cleanser.” They say it leaves their face “glowing and soft” and that it “removes everything,” from makeup, to dirt, to sunscreen, to sweat. On top of that, it “smells wonderful” too! One shopper called the cloth “life-changing” while another compared using this cleanser to a “spa experience.” Count Us in!

This cleanser is ideal for all skin types and claims to gently purify skin, decongesting and detoxifying pores for a youthful, bright complexion. It features natural, paraben-free ingredients, infused with a blend of four aromatic oils and other botanicals. It claims to leave behind no greasy residue or heavy feeling — just an undeniable glow!

If we have normal to dry skin, we can use this cleanser once a day at night, but it’s recommended that those with congested skin use it both morning and night. Massage a small amount onto a dry face and neck to begin to loosen up even waterproof makeup. Immerse the 100% woven muslin cloth in hot water, and hold the cloth over face for a few seconds, breathing in and letting the heat soften the skin while the oils cleanse more deeply. Repeat this step three times for best results!

Then we can fold the cloth into a square and massage our face and neck with small, circular movements to exfoliate and remove any remaining makeup. Rinse the cloth in cool water and hold it over face again to close up pores and tone skin, leaving it feeling ultra-fresh and clean!

This cleanser is available in two sizes and will upgrade your skincare game like no other, so make sure to grab it on sale before it’s too late!

