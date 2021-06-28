Always Forget Sun Protection? This Handy Compact Has SPF 50 in the Formula

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have to confess that we aren’t always the best about putting sunscreen on before going outside. Sure, it’s a staple in our beach bags — but when we’re heading out for a quick coffee run, we occasionally forget. We need to improve in this department! After all, it’s one of the easiest ways to prevent signs of aging and protect skin from potential sun damage.

The truth is that some sunscreens on the market aren’t ideal to use underneath makeup, and that’s exactly why we’re loving the Avène Mineral Tinted Compact! It has SPF 50 built right into the formula, and the finish is absolutely gorgeous.

Get the Mineral Tinted Compact SPF 50 with free shipping for $36, available from Avène!

This makeup product comes in two shades that may give your skin a slight tint, but it’s generally translucent. It’s a cream-to-powder formula, which is intended to provide a natural-looking finish that resembles an Instagram filter come to life! Shoppers even say that they don’t feel the need to wear additional makeup — they claim this compact provides all the coverage necessary to take on the day with confidence.

Dermatologists have said that this compact has the ideal amount of SPF to prevent sun damage, and it also effectively blocks blue light rays. Yes, you’ll be protected from laptop or phone screens! This is truly the best of both worlds — you get a filter-like finish your skin and the anti-aging benefits you need to keep your complexion looking youthful.

Simply put, shoppers are thrilled with how convenient this compact is. They note that it’s “light on the face and easy to apply,” and the coverage is exactly what they were hoping for! You can keep it in your purse to touch up throughout the day, and it’s also great to have on hand if you’re heading to the beach or pool. In terms of maintenance, Avène recommends that you reapply it every two hours if you’re out in the sun all day or 40 minutes after taking a dip in the water.

One reviewer proudly proclaims that this is the only foundation they use for the summer, which immediately sold Us on this product. As far as summer skincare goes, this may be the total package and the key to a flawless complexion as the heat rises!

