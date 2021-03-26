Visibly Repair Neck Creases and Signs of Aging With This Serum

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many of Us focus on using products that can either help smooth out or prevent wrinkles and other signs of aging on the face, but we’ve recently realized that our neck areas have been neglected. It’s just as important, people! The skin on our neck is equally as sensitive and wrinkle-prone as the face, and it would be a major disservice to overlook using treatments that target the region on a regular basis.

While some serums out there are designed to use on both the face and neck, others are specifically geared toward the latter. When we came across this product from SkinCeuticals that’s designed to boost the space below the chin, we were excited — especially since shoppers claim it seriously works! One reviewer even states that this serum managed to shed over “seven years” off their neck, which is an incredibly impressive result!

Get the Tripeptide-R Neck Repair Retinol Neck Cream, available from SkinCeuticals!

The Tripeptide-R Neck Repair serum is formulated to significantly reduce common signs of aging such skin crepiness, neck lines and a loss of firmness that may cause sagging. Its formula incorporates a slow-release retinol that works overnight to help reverse all of the concerns that we just mentioned — and so much more. This serum may also help even out the skin tone, which can give you a more youthful appearance!

On average, users saw a 27% improvement in skin crepiness in the neck, a 16% improvement in neck lines and skin firmness — plus a 28% improvement in the overall smoothness of the neck area! These results happened over a 16 week period, and it’s beyond promising to witness such improvements from a topical treatment. You don’t need to resort to more invasive surgical measures to achieve significant anti-aging results — and this SkinCeuticals serum proves that!

Get the Tripeptide-R Neck Repair Retinol Neck Cream, available from SkinCeuticals!

This product is safe to use on a daily basis, as it’s super easy to incorporate into your everyday skincare regimen. If you’re just starting out, it’s recommended that you use the serum every other night and work your way up to using it daily. Take between one and two pumps and massage the product onto clean skin up toward the jawline before going to bed. After a week, you can likely bump it up to everyday use — and eventually twice daily if you want more substantial results! With this serum in tow, your neck will always get the attention it deserves.

See it: Get the Tripeptide-R Neck Repair Retinol Neck Cream, available from SkinCeuticals!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more bestselling skincare available from SkinCeuticals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!