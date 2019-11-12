



It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Avon’s 12 Days of Deals! Starting November 11 and running through November 22, the beloved beauty brand is out to stun shoppers over and over again with mind-boggling offers on the best gifts for everyone from your BFF to, well, yourself!

These 12 Days of Deals are about more than just beauty too. Avon is offering “gifts for everyone on your list,” from makeup to home decor and so much more. Day 1 was already so incredible, offering a complimentary Haiku Eau de Parfum with any $50 purchase, and the fun has only just begun!

Day 2! Get a free Pass the Rum Cake or Mocha Merrymint Candle with any $50 purchase by using code RUM or MOCHA at Avon!

We all remember the Avon lady who would come to our house every so often when we were younger — it was like a special event, seeing all of the pretty lipsticks and compacts she had with her. Think of it as Santa coming over and over again throughout the year. It was the best, but now, the best is even better — because we don’t need to wait for the Avon lady to come around to grab ourselves some goodies; we can order them right online whenever we want!

Avon has been empowering women for 130 years, and the brand’s innovation never ends. All of its releases are “high-tech, high quality and highly appealing” to modern shoppers, whether we’re talking perfume, bath oils, jewelry, fashion or even top picks for men. Yes, we can seriously do all of our holiday shopping for everyone without visiting even one other site!

There are so many merry, happy and straight-up fantastic offers to look forward to during this 12 days of fabulousness. You want top brands? You’ve got them. You want free shipping? Sounds good to Us. You want only the cutest, prettiest and best? Who wouldn’t? Avon is aiming to please, and it doesn’t have to try hard. We’d love to receive anything on the site as a gift, after all!

These offers may be amazing, but the thing is, they’re fleeting. If you spot one you want to take advantage of today, don’t wait up, because it will be gone by tomorrow. Avon is the hero of the holidays, so let it save you from the stresses of gift shopping and the madness of the malls. Just make sure to check back here to see each new offer revealed as the 12 Days of Deals rolls on!

