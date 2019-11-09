7 Holiday Scented and Flavored Items to Light Up Your Senses This Season





The air just seems to smell better around the holidays, right? Maybe it’s the joyous spirit and general mood of the public…or maybe it’s the food. Food is a huge part of the holiday season, from morning sweets, to heaping dinners, to delicious desserts — we can’t get enough of it!

That’s why we found seven holiday-scented or flavored picks so we can enjoy the scent of the season while we’re in it (and even after it’s over)!

This Rustic Candle

This candle is from Yankee Candle’s new Mountain Holiday Collection, and its blend of cabin-inspired notes like rhubarb, nutmeg, hazelnut and amber is absolutely perfect. Shoppers say the scent is “calming and clean,” and the design on the glass is so pretty!

Get the Candlelit Cabin candle starting at just $11 at Yankee Candle! Buy two Classic Jar or Tumbler Candles and get two free for a limited time!

This Exfoliating Pumpkin Mask

Peter Thomas Roth is synonymous with advanced skincare, and shoppers say this polishing mask “smells like pumpkin pie.” We can’t recommend topping it off with some whipped cream, but we do recommend eating some while you wait to rinse it off!

Get the Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer for just $60 at Anthropologie!

This Gingerbread-Scented Eyeshadow Palette

This gingerbread palette from Too Faced features 18 highly-pigmented shades “inspired by the rich flavors and colors of fresh-baked holiday treats.” It’s even scented, so we’ll seriously be looking and smelling like a snack!

Get the Too Faced Gingerbread Extra Spicy Eye Shadow Palette (originally $49) for just $42 with code FRIEND at Macy’s! Code expires November 11, 2019.

This Candy Cane Lip Balm Set

Buying a set of lip balms is crucial, because you know we’ll lose the first one at the bottom of our purse for months at a time. Plus, this one tastes like candy canes! Check out the other versions too for even more fun flavors!

Get the ChapStick Lip Balm Holiday Ornament Gift Pack for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 8, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Fire-Inspired Diffuser

There’s nothing like sitting by the crackling fireplace while the snow falls outside — except for setting up this diffuser in your home. It’s fire-inspired, but fire-free, and the scent is warm and comforting!

Get the WoodWick Fireside Small Reed Diffuser for just $15 at Bed Bath & Beyond!

This Sugary-Sweet Body Scrub

Our mouth is practically watering just thinking of the scent of fresh holiday cookies being baked in the oven, and this “healing” body scrub replicates the fragrance beautifully with brown sugar and vanilla!

Get the LALICIOUS Extraordinary Whipped Sugar Scrub – Brown Sugar Vanilla starting at just $30 at Dermstore!

This Nourishing Hand Cream Duo

How adorable is this packaging? This festive holiday set comes with one classic Shea Butter hand cream and another Honey Harvest version that honestly smells like happiness!

Get the Festive Hand Cream Duo for just $11 at L’Occitane!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!