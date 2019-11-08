



Bare shoulders are fun in the summer and all, but have you ever touched a fleece teddy coat? Nothing beats that warm and cozy feeling. Fall fashion just might be our favorite, and teddy coats are so popular right now. When a style is popular, however, that means cheaply-made versions tend to pop up — trying to take advantage of the trend!

Here at Shop With Us, we’re experts at spotting wannabes and fakes. We won’t be fooled. If we want the best, we’re going to get the best…and we’re going to get it on sale, obviously! For a top-quality, ultra-fuzzy fleece that will last you through this winter and the next, you won’t want to miss out on this fan-favorite from Urban Outfitters!

Get the UO Willow Fuzzy Drawstring Teddy Jacket (originally $69) for just $48 at Urban Outfitters for a limited time!

We know this Willow jacket is no joke because 400 reviewers can’t stop gushing about it. They say it’s the “coziest thing [they] own” and that they’re “totally in love with it.” One proclaimed that once you put it on, “you won’t want to take it off,” and we don’t doubt that for a second. It “matches almost any outfit” after all, on top of being “super cute and comfortable.” Shoppers are calling it “the perfect fall fleece” that they plan to wear “all winter long” too!

Urban Outfitters is offering 30% off jackets and flannels right now, online only — but we knew this one had to go in our shopping bag first. Its wider-cut, cropped construction is too cute and just perfect for layering, and we can crop it even more if we want with the adjustable drawstring hem! It has a zip closure up front and pockets at the sides, as well as a mock neckline, allowing us to leave the scarf at home. It also features long sleeves with elasticized cuffs and a lined interior to keep the cold away!

This jacket comes in a traditional teddy bear shade, Honey, but doesn’t stop there. There are five more to choose from! Olive is an earthy green, Pink is a light petal shade, Light Blue is like a fresh field of snow, Dark Blue is royally chic and Black is always a classic!

This sale won’t last forever, but the cold weather and chilly winds will come back over and over again, so grab one of these Willow coats while they’re still marked down. You might even find yourself wishing that winter would last just a little longer!

