



How does a vacation sound to you right now? Whether you’re headed home for the holidays or planning a tropical getaway to escape below-freezing temperatures, there are few things more exciting than a little rest and relaxation away from the stresses of daily life. But before we can leave for the airport, we’re going to need one thing: luggage!

We’ve dealt with so many suitcases in the past that made traveling a struggle rather than smooth sailing, which is why we’re so excited that luxury travel brand Paravel (a favorite of Kourtney Kardashian!) just launched its first ever wheeled luggage. Two carry-ons in two sizes? Grab our passport, because we are so ready to take these beauties out for a spin!

When we say “out for a spin,” we mean literally — because these hard-shelled Aviator suitcases feature 360-degree, frictionless wheels that will roll any direction without us having to tilt them and twist our arm or bang up our ankles. And that’s not the only reason these carry-ons are “the perfect +1 for your travels.”

How about the fact that they’re made with sustainable materials? For example, the lightweight shell and zippers are both made of recycled materials. Even the smooth lining is made from 15 recycled plastic water bottles. And don’t forget about the three-tier telescopic handle up top, made from recycled, aircraft-grade aluminum!

These carry-ons, each available in six colors, are not only first class status in functionality, but in style as well. Just check out the sleek, vegan leather trim and wrapped steel side handles adding on essential extra touches of chic sophistication. They’re so stylish that we honestly want to wear them…and we can! They each come with a removable woven shoulder strap!

Other features that make these carry-ons the top carry-ons to have with you on any trip include the TSA-approved lock for the safest travels ever and the removable accessories pouch, steering us straight into organization heaven. Ever open up your suitcase after a long trip to find everything just strewn about, caps untwisted, clothes unfolded and necklaces tangled in insanely tight knots? Not with The Aviator!

The Aviator Carry-On is suitable for most international flights, while The Aviator Carry-On Plus is suitable for most domestic flights. Either is key to a vacation of your dreams — or someone else’s. The holidays are coming up quickly after all, and we bet your loved ones are planning getaways too. The Aviator is a gift that would send their hearts soaring high into the sky — where they’ll soon be, packed up, buckled in and ready for the adventure of a lifetime!

