Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Our hair grows and changes with Us — that’s no secret! But, sometimes, our hair makes it clear when we haven’t taken good care of it. Whether it’s through natural thinning or other causes, our follicles can become lifeless and dull. Additionally, with the imminent season transition upon Us, it can put more pressure and stress on your tresses. Are you looking for an easy way to promote growth and nourish your hair back to health without much commotion? We found the perfect product for you! Ayesha Curry, known for her lifestyle brand Sweet July, knows a thing or two about keeping her hair nice and strong. We found her favorite hair growth oil — and it’s on Amazon!

In an interview with CNN Underscored, Curry said she loves this oil because it’s great for growing hair in trouble spots. “It helps with growth and [is] for the edges and any spots that you may have,” Curry told the publication. “It’s a very effective product.”

La La Anthony actually founded Inala as a way to nourish, fortify and recover hair. The brand’s Power Potion could help you do just that! This formula consists of pure rice water, biotin and arginine to help nourish and strengthen your hair and stimulate your scalp to prevent breakage and loss.

Get the Inala Power Potion at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

Although some hair growth oils require you to clean your hair first, this one doesn’t! To use this rice water oil, you push the button to fill the dropper with the oil. Then, apply the oil directly to the scalp — primarily in thinning areas. Finally, massage it in and style your hair as usual. You can use it on damp or dry hair and apply it during the morning or night — whichever works best for your hair care routine.

This formula is suitable for all hair types and textures, and this oil is free of parabens, sulfates, oils and fragrances.

One Amazon reviewer raved about this product, saying, “I have been using this for some weeks now, and I can see more hair growing on my edges. This is a good product!” One more happy reviewer added, “This is an excellent care serum, and I highly recommend this entire line. I have noticed a marked difference in my daughter’s scalp. I am so incredibly pleased!”

Keeping your hair in good condition during the season change can be difficult, but it doesn’t have to be — and this Curry-approved hair growth oil could be your hair’s new best friend!

See it: Get the Inala Power Potion at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

Want to see some other options available on Amazon? Shop more rice water products we found below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Inala here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!