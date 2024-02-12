Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

At some point or another, many of Us will experience hair loss for a variety of reasons. Tension from protective styles like braids or frequent ponytails can lead to thinning along the hairline. Meanwhile, hormonal changes like postpartum and PCOS can trigger hair shedding. Of course, excessive heat can lead to breakage. The bottom line? There are so many factors that contribute to hair loss, but thankfully, there are natural remedies to help.

Popular oils like biotin, castor and rosemary are notorious on social media for promoting hair growth. Everyone from Megan Thee Stallion to Alix Earle has tested out these oils and been wowed by the results. With that in mind, we uncovered a hair oil with three of the most common growth ingredients. The Venanoci Hair Growth Oil is formulated with biotin, castor and rosemary oils to encourage a follicle frenzy. Read on for the scoop!

Get the Venanoci Hair Growth Oil for just $20 (originally $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

Each of the three key ingredients plays a different role in supporting hair growth. Biotin is an enzyme that enhances the growth and strengthening of hair fibers, ultimately preventing thinning. Castor oil hydrates and conditions strands leading to shaft flexibility, as rosemary oil improves circulation and moisturizes the scalp.

This serum is also enriched with omega-6 fatty acids and minerals like vitamin E to strengthen strands. For best use, apply two to four drops onto the hair and scalp and massage from root to tip for two to three minutes. Apply one to two times a day — just be sure not to let the dropper touch your scalp to prevent cross-contamination!

Related: Paris Hilton Uses This Treatment 'Once a Week' for Stronger Hair Blonde hair is notoriously difficult to maintain and constant bleaching can truly wreck havoc on hair health. This is why I’m seriously amazed by Paris Hilton‘s golden mane. The mogul has been blonde for well over 20 years, yet it looks as healthy as can be. Many people may attribute her lusciously healthy hair to […]

Along with keeping the hair and scalp hydrated, this serum features 100% natural ingredients. The formula is paraben-free, cruelty-free, gluten-free and sulfate-free, making it safe for all hair types, including those with sensitive scalps.

Best of all, you can currently snag this hair growth on sale for just $20! One postpartum parent revealed they decided to use this oil because of disappointing results from other brands. After two weeks, the shopper revealed improvements across the board. “I put it on 3-4x a week. Sometimes for just a few minutes before I shower, overnight,” they shared. According to the reviewer, they noticed their “baby hairs are growing and not snapping off like they did before.”

Another shopper explained how well it worked to treat their frizzy hair. “I have thick and coarse hair, plus dry ends,” the shopper explained. After using it for nearly six weeks, the reviewer “noticed that it helps reduce the frizziness” on their hair and “gives shine without making” their locks greasy.

If you’re embarking on a healthy haircare routine, keep this hair growth oil in mind. Customers confirm that with patience, this product delivers!

See it: Get the Venanoci Hair Growth Oil for just $20 (originally $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more hair products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us