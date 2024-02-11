Paris Hilton Uses This Treatment ‘Once a Week’ for Stronger Hair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Blonde hair is notoriously difficult to maintain and constant bleaching can truly wreck havoc on hair health. This is why I’m seriously amazed by Paris Hilton‘s golden mane. The mogul has been blonde for well over 20 years, yet it looks as healthy as can be. Many people may attribute her lusciously healthy hair to having the world’s best colorists at her fingertips. In reality, it’s the products she uses from the comfort of her home that keep her locks “sliving.”

In fact, there’s one product in particular that Hilton uses only once a week to strengthen and repair her hair. She recently told InStyle that one of her “favorite products” is the Living Proof Triple Bond Complex.

Get the Living Proof Triple Bond Complex for $45 on Amazon!

“It takes some prep and forward thinking to set yourself up for a good hair day,” Hilton explains. “My hair goes through intense styling with the use of hot tools regularly, so my routine is all about repairing and maintaining hair health. I just use [the Living Proof Triple Bond Complex] once a week to make my hair stronger and save me from future damage.”

Bond builders have become a hot topic in the hair care world. These special strengthening formulas are meant to repair the bonds that hold hair strands intact. The Living Proof Triple Bond Complex, in particular, takes things a step further with its scientific formula that’s proven to make hair eight times stronger. Each application mends split ends, prevents future damage and offers heat protection.

The best part? You only need to use it once a week to see results, just like Hilton. After washing your hair, run two pumps through the lengths of your hair and comb through. Then, you can style as you wish. In the words of Hilton, that’s hot.

Hilton isn’t the only loyalist to this treatment. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers also swear by the hair savior, with some even calling it the best product they’ve ever owned. “I’ve been using this product for about 3 weeks now and it’s become a new favorite,” one reviewer says. “My hair was still recovering after having a baby and my child was over a year old by this point. I had a lot of breakage and looking for a product to help. I have gradually noticed a difference in the texture and feel of my hair. It also smells great!”

Your best hair is just an “add to cart” away — if you want your hair to slive like Hilton’s, be sure to purchase this treatment ASAP!

