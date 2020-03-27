Hands-Free FaceTiming Is Possible Thanks to This Genius Phone Holder

We’ve never appreciated technology more than right now. If you were strictly a text person a few weeks ago, chances are FaceTime, Zoom, Houseparty and other internet services are making it easier to keep your most important relationships going strong!

But let’s be real: Holding your phone up for hours on end can be tedious. Also, even if you’re constantly sanitizing, who wants to touch yet another item that may be bustling with bacteria? You can make you virtual social life just a little bit easier with the help of this phone holder. It’s honestly a game-changer for those of Us who are using our phones constantly at home!

Get the B-Land Neck Phone Holder for just $23 with free shipping, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 1, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

This contraption from B-Land will take your mobile device and make FaceTime calls or video streaming completely hands-free. The adjustable metal cord is incredibly flexible, and it’s covered with a soft silicone pad to ensure that wearing it will be super comfortable. You can simply loop it around your neck, shift it backwards to create a phone stand for your table or get creative and bend it in another way!

The holster itself is adjustable as well. You can extend or shorten it to fit a number of different phone sizes — and even some smaller tablets, assuming dimensions work. This can even serve as a phone stand for your car or bike as well if you require the help of a navigation system.

This handy hack also comes with a wireless remote that you can use to take photos or videos without holding your phone. It can also be converted into a makeshift selfie stick to help take all of your pics for the ‘gram once we’re out and about again!

Though travel plans may be on hold for the time being, this stand is a great accessory to have on hand to help make memories that you can share with your friends and family. The phone holder itself can be taken off, which makes it incredibly easy to pack. It’s compact and doesn’t take up a lot of room in your suitcase, which is always a plus! One happy Amazon reviewer even said that this gadget is “the best thing since sliced bread,” and we totally feel that!

