Make Your Winter Getaway Last With This Vegan Dry Tanning Oil

Now that the holidays are over (devastating, we know), we’re planning our next vacation — preferably somewhere warm! Let’s face it: Sunshine in the winter is a necessity, and if you do happen to find yourself lucky enough to be catching rays on a beach or by the pool, packing the right tanning products is an absolute must.

Self tanners can help you get bronzed faster, but of course, a natural tan typically lasts far longer than one which easily washes off. Luckily, there’s a way you can get the best of both worlds — and that’s all thanks to b.tan’s incredible dry oil!

Get the b.tan Beach… Please SPF 7 Deep Tanning Dry Spray (originally $15) on sale for $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

Even if you’re planning a short weekend trip with friends or family, this tanning oil can leave you looking like you just spent a full week at the beach! This is all due to its incredible formula; not only is it vegan, moisturizing and super lightweight, it has the added benefit of a touch of self tanner. This is what allows you to appear tanner faster — and best of all, you don’t have to spend as much time in the sun if you don’t want to. Just a quick dose of vitamin D! Unlike other typical self tanners that wash away after a week or so, once the self tan from this oil fades, you’ll have the natural sun-kissed glow you’ve built underneath. Easy breezy!

In addition, we love that this specific dry oil has SPF 7 — which certainly isn’t the highest level of UV protection, but it’s better than nothing. If you want a higher UV level, you can layer this oil over a different sunscreen. Since it’s a dry oil, it won’t feel overly greasy — so you have no excuse not to lather up. No matter how long or short your upcoming vacation is, you can return back home with a supreme glow that may carry you into the warmer months. Packing time!

