These Cute and Comfortable Face Masks Are Designed for Children

We’re all aware that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges for everyone. Right now, parents of young children are scrambling to find appropriate schooling options while balancing work and maintaining their family’s safety. It’s a nonstop job filled with frustration and stress — but it’s important to take a deep breath and tackle each issue one by one. First up? Refreshing your knowledge of the CDC guidelines in order to guarantee health is a top priority at home.

Of course, social distancing is still essential and we must make sure our children are regularly washing their hands — but what about masks? Well, in case you’re unaware, the CDC does recommend that children over the age of 2 wear appropriate face coverings when around people they don’t live with. This means you need to have a few options on deck — and that’s exactly where Baby Bala comes in!

Grab a 3-pack of masks from Baby Bala, available for just $35!

Baby Bala is a female- and minority-owned small business that realized there was a major void in the marketplace. With a 4-year-old daughter at home, the company’s founder knew she had to create a product that her child would actually wear. That meant creating an option with maximum comfort, washability and ease of use — which is exactly what you’ll receive with Baby Bala’s masks.

They are made in a high-tech fabric that contains moisture-wicking and antimicrobial technology for protection against bacteria, mold, mildew and other hazardous microbes. They’re totally washable and reusable, and they won’t wrinkle or shrink. Each order includes three filters which you can use at your discretion.

Children may be in a situation that requires them to wear a face covering throughout the afternoon, and the masks from Baby Bala were designed to stay on all day. Kids aren’t fans of normal adult masks — and who can blame them? These are geared towards their needs, which is exactly why we’re shouting them out. Oh, and did we mention they provide 50+ UV protection? They’re ideal for the playground or any fall beach days you may take!

These masks may help improve airflow when worn, and their unique design allows the mask to firmly stay on when pulled down — which helps reduce chances of cross-contamination. This child-friendly mask brand is bound to be a hit in your household, so stock up now and stay safe this season!

