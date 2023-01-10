This Bestselling Foot Mask Is a Winter Beauty Essential

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even the best pedicure in town can leave Us feeling less than satisfied, which is particularly true when our feet are in seriously rough shape. We try all the tricks in the book: adding on callus treatments to leave skin smoother, incorporating a pumice stone — the list goes on. Sound familiar? You may need to steps things up with a more impactful solution.

Our new favorite way to snag smooth feet is by using Baby Foot’s bestselling exfoliating masks, and if you’re not familiar, the winter is the absolute best time to give this treatment a shot! The process may seem less than pleasant, but in the end, it’s totally worth it. Trust Us!

This mask is technically a foot peel which gets rid of dead skin and reveals a new layer that’s soft, smooth and supple! As we mentioned, the road to the end result isn’t exactly pretty — in fact, it may be off-putting for some. Over the course of a week or so, your skin will start peeling off — and it’s not exactly a photo op. But that’s where the convenient timing comes into play!

It’s peak winter, and we’re primarily rocking big boots when we head outside. We’re not wearing sandals or showing off fresh pedis from the salon, so no one can see what’s happening south of the ankles. If you tried this in the summer, it may be difficult — but now is the ideal moment. Confession: We find the peeling process to be oddly satisfying, but do we want to expose our tootsies for the world to see? Not really. Even if you’re not particularly excited to witness dead skin peeling off your feet, the final outcome is a dream come true. Stop neglecting your feet and get in on the action!

See it: Get the Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel (originally $30) on sale for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

