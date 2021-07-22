Channel Bachelorette Katie Thurston’s Rainbow Dress Look for Just $21

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are so many reasons we love watching The Bachelorette. We love watching the romances grow — and the bromances — we love the drama, we love the extravagant dates and, most importantly, we love the fashion. Our current beloved Bachelorette, Katie Thurston, has definitely been killing it this season!

Thurston doesn’t need the show’s stylist and glam squad to impress Us though. Just the other day she stepped out for dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood, and we were instantly obsessed with her rainbow-striped summer dress. We still have plenty of summer left ahead of us, so we zipped over to Amazon and searched to find a similar dress we could buy for ourselves!

Get the GOOTUCH V-Neck Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Swing Dress With Pockets (originally $23) for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This GOOTUCH dress we found on Amazon was a fast winner. Looks-wise, it had the vibe in the bag with its vertical and bright rainbow stripes, but it impressed with its quality too. It’s made of 95% cotton, so it’s skin-friendly, lightweight and breathable — a.k.a. perfect for summer. That remaining 5%? Spandex! Who doesn’t love a little stretch?

Like Thurston’s dress, this piece has a V-neckline and spaghetti straps. These straps are even adjustable, which is always a plus. Shoppers love the neckline because it doesn’t plunge too low, and we love that it has a wrap look without the actual hassle of a wrap, especially paired with that wide, waist-cinching waistband!

This midi dress is more fitted up top, but the skirt portion is looser and a little swingy. It also has side pockets! They’re even spacious enough to actually be functional.

Styling this dress is easy because it already takes care of all of the colors and patterns. Thurston wore nude sandals with hers, carrying a large neutral tote to match. You could do the same with the Amazon version, or you could match up with one of the many colors of its stripes. You could always stick with simple black too. It’s hard to look mismatched when you’ve got the rainbow on your side!

If you want to go beyond the rainbow, this dress is actually available in over 20 other colors and patterns as well. Grab a floral, a leopard print, a solid or even something that’s half solid, half printed. Check them all out over on Amazon!

