Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have definitely been trying to get a little more creative with our fashion lately — take a few more risks. You know how you always see a piece online or in store and think, “Wow, I love that, but I probably couldn’t pull it off”? We’ve decided that the only way to actually pull something off is to try it. And it usually results in a ton of compliments (and some cute new pics on Instagram)!

Kristin Cavallari is one of our muses when it comes to finding unique pieces that instantly elevate our wardrobe. She provided so much outfit inspiration earlier this summer when she vacationed in Cabo, and we’re still referring back to her outfit photos constantly when shopping for ourselves. It was her that inspired Us to find these amazing satin pants!

Get the Glam and Gloria Mustard Yellow Burnout Velvet Satin Lace-Up Pants for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

Cavallari wore satin, golden yellow pants on her trip, pairing them with a simple cropped white cami, and we quickly fell in love, especially with the pretty floral/paisley print on the pants. We found out they were L’Agence pants — and also saw that they were worth $370…and totally sold out on every site we checked. Either way, they weren’t in our budget, which is why we hopped over to Amazon to look for something similar.

We were actually a little skeptical that we’d find pants with the same sort of look and vibe as KC’s pair, but we knew we hit the jackpot when we saw these Glam and Gloria pants. Not only did they have the look, but they were way more affordable and on Prime!

Get the Glam and Gloria Mustard Yellow Burnout Velvet Satin Lace-Up Pants for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

These retro-chic, boho pants are a similar golden mustard yellow in a drapey satin, and they also have a floral/paisley print all over, but in a burnout velvet pattern. We are feeling major ‘70s vibes. We’re also obsessed with the lace-up fly detail — but what we love even more is that it’s just for show. The mid-rise waistband is actually elasticized so you can easily pull the pants on without any lacing, looping or tying!

These are 100% the type of pants that will cement you as a style icon in your community. No one’s going to believe you bought them for under $50 on Amazon!

Get the Glam and Gloria Mustard Yellow Burnout Velvet Satin Lace-Up Pants for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more pants here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!