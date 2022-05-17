7 Back-Smoothing Bras for a Sleek, Bulge-Free Fit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We always put off buying new bras. Once we find a few that are decently comfortable, we just stick to them, knowing that shopping for new ones is just leading ourselves down a path of disappointment, discomfort and feelings of self-consciousness.

It’s especially hard during the summer when we’ve lost the layers. We don’t want our skin bulging because of our bra, and we definitely don’t want it to be visible to others. That’s why we made it our mission to scope out back-smoothing bras that are comfy and confidence-boosting. Check out our seven favorite finds below!

This Vanity Fair Bra

A trusted lingerie brand, we knew Vanity Fairy would have numerous great options to choose from. We landed on this wireless find, covering sizes 34B to 42D and featuring four-way stretch fabric for a smooth back!

Get the Vanity Fair Full Coverage Beauty Back Smoothing Bra (originally $44) now starting at $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Warner’s Bra

Want something that smooths your underarms too? This bra features extra side coverage panels along with a smoothing construction. It has convertible criss-cross straps too so you can wear it multiple ways!

Get the Warner’s No Side Effects Underarm and Back-Smoothing Comfort Wireless Bra (originally $42) for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Shapermint Bralette

Prefer a bralette — or want all kinds of back-smoothing bras? This is our pick due to its seamless construction, dig-free straps and wide, sleek back. It has a nice size range to, from XS to 4XL!

Get the Shapermint Enhanced Smoothing Bralette for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This WOWENY Bra

This bra is a hit on Amazon. It drew our attention with its high number of reviews and cool mesh accents, but we really fell in love as we discovered the seamless edges, wide straps and, of course, the smooth U-back design!

Get the WOWENY Seamless Mesh Back Smoothing Bra for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Bali Bralette

Another bralette for your collection! The deal on this seamless, stretchy pick is just too good. This bralette has a built-up back for smoothing and support, along with knit-in supporting sides for bulge-free wear!

Get the Bali One Smooth U Bralette (originally $22) for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Just My Size Bra

This plus-size bra makes sure its smoothing back is extra sleek by adding a plush-lined hook-and-eye closure in front instead. It’s also moisture-wicking, which we obviously majorly love for warmer weather!

Get the Just My Size Pure Comfort Front Close Wirefree Bra (originally $17) for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Olga Bra

If it has “no bulge” in the name, you know your search has paid off. This bra features extra side coverage panels and super stretchy fabric to fit your specific shape — not just a singular model’s!

Get the Ola Easy Does It No Bulge Bra (originally $40) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Explore more back-smoothing bras at Amazon here!

Looking for other product recommendations? Check out more of our faves below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!