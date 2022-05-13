11 Comfy, Summer-Friendly Bras That Won’t Leave You Sweating

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wearing bras is never very fun, but it can be especially annoying in the summer. Once the heat and humidity start to rise, having that extra layer underneath our clothes is just begging for sticky, sweaty discomfort. Yuck.

So this year, we want to make sure you’re set with cooler, more breathable fabrics on comfy, summer-friendly bras. Something that isn’t going to feel like a smothering layer — maybe something cooling or that wicks away moisture instead. Check out our picks below!

1. Boody Body EcoWear Shaper Bra

When we came up with the idea for this list, we knew Boody’s Shaper Bra had to be featured first. It’s an afforable celeb-favorite, worn by Emily Ratajkowski and Sophie Turner. It’s made with bamboo viscose material, so it’s cooling, breathable, soft and great for even sensitive skin!

Get the Boody Body EcoWear Shaper Bra for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

2. Warner’s Play It Cool Moisture-Wicking Wireless Racerback Bra

Want the support and coverage of a regular bra — but with a CHILL FX lining that cools and wicks away moisture? Duh! This contouring bra is a fabulous find. It hooks in the front too for an easy on and off!

Get the Warner’s Play It Cool Moisture-Wicking Wireless Racerback Bra starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

3. Fleur’t Bralette

There’s nothing like a soft bralette when you’re trying to stay comfy — especially one made with TENCEL™ Modal fabric. TENCEL™ Modal is very breathable, soft and also sustainable. We obviously love the lace-trimmed edges on this beautiful pick too!

Get the Bralette for just $34 at Fleur’t!

4. Savage X Fenty Gathered Mesh Strappy Bralette

It doesn’t get much more breathable than mesh! This strappy bralette from Rihanna‘s beloved lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, is a great pick if you don’t need extra coverage and are just looking to keep things cool!

Get the Savage X Fenty Gathered Mesh Strappy Bralette for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

5. Skims Cotton Jersey Triangle Bralette

Cotton jersey fabric is basically synonymous with warmer weather. So soft and skin-friendly, this bralette from Kim Kardashian‘s iconic line even has a mesh interlining to add support without turning up the heat!

Get the Cotton Jersey Triangle Bralette for just $32 at Skims!

6. All in Motion Medium Support Square Neck Crossback Bra

This square-neck bra is made with moisture-wicking (and recycled!) fabric, making it wonderful for anything from yoga to hanging out with friends. It has a trendy look and a wide under-bust band so you can totally rock it with high-rise denim shorts!

Get the All in Motion Medium Support Square Neck Crossback Bra for just $20 at Target!

7. Maidenform Casual Comfort Convertible Bralette

Lace isn’t only pretty, but it’s light and breathable too! This gorgeous, scalloped bra has cooling mesh panels as well. Add in the no-pinch closure and soft foam cups and you have an everyday essential in this piece!

Get the Maidenform Casual Comfort Convertible Bralette starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

8. Hanes Oh So Light Foam ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra

This bra is made with “feather-lite fabric,” offering up a fit that feels like a second skin. It’s wire-free and flexible too making it a top-notch choice for all of your favorite activities under the sun, from lounging to chasing frisbees!

Get the Hanes Oh So Light Foam ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra (originally $15) for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

9. b.tempt’d by Wacoal Lace Kiss Bralette

With unlined lace cups, this absolutely stunning lace bralette isn’t going to have you breaking a sweat the second the temperature goes above 75°. This is the type of bra you’ll actually be excited to put on in the morning!

Get the b.tempt’d by Wacoal Lace Kiss Bralette for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

10. Auden Unlined Triangle Bralette

Simple and sweet, this triangle bralette is wireless and has a lovely jersey lining that will lie comfortably against your skin. We’re also just obsessed with this shade of green!

Get the Auden Unlined Triangle Bralette for just $15 at Target!

11. Floatley Cozy Bra

This bra is definitely one of our personal favorites due to its airy, wildly soft fabric. Such a smooth and easy pick you’ll totally forget you’re even wearing. We adore the color options too!

Get the Floatley Cozy Bra for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

