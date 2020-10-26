The Affordable Bamboo Bra Emily Ratajkowski Keeps Rocking on Instagram

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

How many times in your life have you said the words “I love this bra”? If your answer is anything above zero, then how many times did you actually, truly, genuinely mean it? Did you really love that bra, or did you just find it more tolerable than the rest? Even if you loved the design, how many times did it leave indents in your skin, have you pulling its straps back up or force you to readjust multiple times throughout the day?

Ugh. Bras. For some of us, we can’t live without them — but why does living with them have to be so difficult? Well, we can answer that. It doesn’t actually have to be. It’s not easy to find a bra you can legitimately love, but it is possible. Sometimes that means looking to others for inspiration. For Us, that inspiration came from Emily Ratajskowski, and the bra itself is available from Amazon!

View this post on Instagram Summer in the city ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 1, 2020 at 3:51pm PDT

Get the Boody Body EcoWear Bamboo Shaper Bra starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

Ratajkowski has posted multiple photos of herself wearing her Boody bra on Instagram, whether for a selfie in bed or for a quick pic while out and about in NYC. So what makes this ultra-affordable bra so good that even huge celebs like EmRata love it? Let’s start with the fabric itself, made of 80% organically-grown bamboo viscose. The bamboo is sustainably sourced, meaning this is “fashion you can feel good about,” plus, it’s cooling, breathable and gentle on sensitive skin. It’s also made to reduce static cling. Cotton bras and bralettes are shaking in their boots!

Bamboo aside, this bra continues to impress. It’s totally seamless and features no hooks, clasps, push-up padding or underwire. There is no metal to be detected here. It’s stretchy enough that you can just comfortably pull it on, and the straps will sit smoothly under clothes, ditching the rings and sliders!

View this post on Instagram Just dropping in A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Sep 5, 2020 at 3:21pm PDT

Get the Boody Body EcoWear Bamboo Shaper Bra starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

Another thing we love about this bra? The ribbing detail, perfectly placed to enhance your natural shape. On top of that, this Boody bra does offer light support, and it even claims to be moisture-wicking, which is a must either over the summer or in rooms where the heat is blasting, or even for bed if you’re a hot sleeper!

This bra is definitely earning the title of bra for the bra haters, and shoppers are catching on fast. They’re buying like mad, so you won’t want to wait on this. Whether you’re wearing it under your clothes or on its own with high-waisted denim a la Ratajkowski, you’re going to love having it in your life. Truly.

Get the Boody Body EcoWear Bamboo Shaper Bra starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Boody here and other bras here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!