Grab a Bamboo Bra From This Sophie Turner-Approved Brand for Just $17

You know that feeling when you get home after a long day out and can finally take off your bra? It’s heavenly. The sense of relief cannot be matched. The only thing we would trade it for? Well, ultimately it would be nice to not have to wear a bra that we’re eager to take off in the first place!

If you’ve yet to treat yourself to a Boody bra yet, now is the time. By “treat yourself,” we don’t mean spending $100, by the way. It feels like an expensive buy because it’s so comfy — and a celebrity-favorite — but you can actually nab one for under $20 at Amazon!

Boody is shaping up to be a real hit among top stars. Sophie Turner recently stepped out for a walk in a pair of the brand’s leggings with husband Joe Jonas and their daughter. Another huge fan? Emily Ratajkowski, who’s posted photo after photo in this Boody Body bra!

Why is this bra the first thing you need to try from the brand? Its fans have declared it a “bra for bra haters,” and it’s made of 80% organically-grown bamboo viscose. What does that mean for you? That it’s cooling, breathable, moisture-wicking and gentle on sensitive skin. It also reduces static cling. The bamboo is sustainably sourced too, making this “fashion you can feel good about”!

This bra obviously gets even more points for being totally seamless. No hooks, no clasps. Even the straps are smooth; no more ring and slider bumps poking out from under your clothing. There’s no push-up padding or underwire either! It does, however, still offer light support. The ribbing detail is also designed perfectly to enhance your natural shape!

This bra is nice and stretchy, so you can easily just pull it over your head to put it on or take it off. And when it does come time to take it off at the end of the day? You might even leave it on just a little longer. It’s that good. You might still feel a little skeptical now, all will be clear when you try it on for the first time. Get ready to be impressed!

