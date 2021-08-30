Look Back-to-School Cool With These 17 Trendy Fall Favorites

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

School is back in session! Let’s be real: The best part about prepping for a new year is back-to-school shopping. From fresh ‘fits to school supplies, we can’t get enough of that classic scholastic style.

This season, don’t be surprised to see letterman jackets on the football field and on the runway. Dior and Prada are just two designer brands that have featured sweater vests in their collections, and Gigi Hadid and Beyoncé are among a number of celebs who have tried the trend. Even if you’ve already graduated, you can still level up with these preppy looks that are seriously fashion-forward for fall.

17 Major Back-to-School Pieces to Shop Now

Sweater Vests

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re already dreaming of sweater weather thanks to this oversized cable-knit sweater vest. Style it as a dress with some knee-high boots or as a tunic with straight-leg jeans!

We Also Love: Pretty in pink! For a pop of color that would make Mean Girls’ Regina George proud, try this cropped knit. With a variety of other patterns to choose from, you can’t go wrong.

Don’t Sleep on This Pick: Kick your street style up a notch with this houndstooth V-neck sweater vest. Dress it up with leather pants and heels or a button-down and over-the-knee boots.

Varsity Jackets

Our Absolute Favorite: Go from game day to girls’ night out with this Levi’s bomber jacket with faux-leather sleeves. We know that Friday Night Lights’ Tami Taylor would approve. Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.

We Also Love: A functional varsity hoodie that is equal parts comfy and stylish? Consider Us sold.

Don’t Sleep on This Pick: Stand out from the crowd with this classic letterman jacket. You can also customize the design with your own text or logo for a personalized touch.

Schoolgirl Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: This plaid skirt from American Apparel is your new fall uniform. Channel your inner Blair Waldorf or Serena van der Woodsen by styling this look with a white blouse or oversized blazer. Xoxo, Gossip Girl.

We Also Love: Tennis skirts are very in this season, so hop on the trend with this pleated mini. Time to serve some major looks.

Don’t Sleep on This Pick: This A-line plaid mini skirt gets an A+ in our books. Pair it with suede boots for a sleek silhouette or combat boots for an edgy ensemble.

Preppy Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: Old-school style is making a comeback. This argyle sweater would look so cute with a pleated skirt (as styled on the model) or with a pair of dark-wash jeans.

We Also Love: Earn your stripes with this oversized cable-knit sweater. The relaxed fit is effortlessly chic!

Don’t Sleep on This Pick: Keep it classy with this V-neck pullover. If you’re wearing this sweater, you clearly understood the assignment.

Button-Down Shirts

Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re working from an office or your living room, dress to impress with this classic poplin top. Pull the look together with high-waisted pants or a pencil skirt.

We Also Love: Searching for the perfect shirtdress? Look no further. This wardrobe staple was made to be layered with a sweater vest and over-the-knee boots.

Plaid Blazers

Our Absolute Favorite: Mad for plaid! This sophisticated blazer has a designer look with an affordable price tag.

We Also Love: This structured blazer means business. Throw it over a simple tee to instantly elevate your look!

Don’t Sleep on This Pick: Make the ultimate fall fashion statement with this sharp plaid blazer from SheIn. The length works with any outfit combo, from jeans and booties to a miniskirt and heels.

