You Won’t Believe This Famous Eye Gel Now Starts at Just $10

Picking out an eye cream is tough. Moisturizers are hard enough to figure out, but the skin around your eyes is even more delicate. It also introduces dark circles, puffiness and crow’s feet into the mix. You want to find something that’s just perfect…but how?

Here’s one tip. Instead of looking for an eye cream…how about an eye gel? If you’ve found yourself frustrated in the past with heavy, greasy creams that don’t absorb well or sit well under makeup, you might want to give baebody’s famous eye gel a try. It’s consistently one of the bestselling eye gels — and often the bestselling eye gel — on all of Amazon, and as far as we can tell, it has the most reviews of any too!

This eye gel is lightweight and lovely, and it was even created to have a cooling effect to reduce puffiness. It’s also nice in the summer if you happen catch too much sun. Along with puffiness, this eye gel also claims to reduce dark circles, under-eye bags and wrinkles to keep you looking awake, healthy and youthful!

This eye gel is made with a peptide complex to help with collagen production so that skin stays clear and supple. The key ingredient list goes on though, with powerhouses like Matrixyl 3000 for diminishing the appearance of wrinkles, and aloe to soothe and calm irritation and redness. There’s also vitamin E for moisture and elasticity, anti-inflammatory jojoba oil and a hydrating amino acid blend. There’s a fresh cucumber scent too!

This genderless eye gel is allergy- and sensitization-tested and is free of parabens, sulfates, GMOs, gluten and animal products. It’s cruelty-free and made in the USA as well!

It’s recommended that you use this eye gel after your serums and moisturizers, gently applying all over your eye area both morning and night. It comes in two sizes: a full-size sanitary pump jar and the newer tube travel size, which will still last you a good while. Do note that if you go for the bigger one, you’re getting a value price. You might even want to grab one of each: one for home and another for your next vacation!

