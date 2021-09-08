Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s get one thing straight. When someone brings up “sweater weather,” our first thought isn’t usually a skin-tight piece that makes us feel self-conscious and uncomfortable. We’re all about keeping things cozy, baggy, slouchy, oversized, relaxed, loose and cuddly. There’s a time and a place for every type of piece, but when it comes to our everyday fall uniform, the baggier, the better!

Baggier sweaters can honestly be really flattering too in an unexpected type of way, draping just perfectly to highlight your features while never leaving you feeling insecure or overexposed. We’ll show you 21 of our favorites below in a bunch of different colors!

21 Baggy Sweaters You’ll Majorly Prefer Over Skin-Tight Ones

Black

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This one-size-fits-all Simplee Apparel sweater is totally nap-worthy. We love the voluminous lantern sleeves!

2. We Also Love: This Everlane cashmere polo is that perfect amount of bagginess. This is a must for looking effortlessly chic!

3. We Can’t Forget: This Caracilia turtleneck is incredibly stylish. It could even dress up a pair of athletic leggings!

Grey

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Go for the ultra-slouchy vibe with this Weekend Stories pullover sweater from Revolve. We adore the wide, plunging V-neckline!

5. We Also Love: This Astylish sweater has a mega-chunky knit. We just want to snuggle up in it on the couch with a good book or movie!

6. We Can’t Forget: The wrap style of this LookbookStore sweater is super flattering. It’s still nice and slouchy though. Flattering doesn’t have to mean tight!

Blue

7. Our Absolute Favorite: You can imagine how soft this ANRABESS sweater is just by looking at it. We love the emphasized dropped shoulder seams too!

8. We Also Love: This Meenew sweater is long enough that you could totally wear it as a mini dress. Just add heels…or even slippers!

9. We Can’t Forget: This 1.STATE sweater from Nordstrom comes in the most stunning shade of royal blue. The wide strappy details on the back are also to die for!

Tan/Khaki

10. Our Absolute Favorite: We love the asymmetrical look of this VOIANLIMO sweater. The tapered forearms allow you to get stuff done too — but only when you absolutely have to stop relaxing!

11. We Also Love: How about a little cold shoulder? Check out this MaQiYa sweater!

12. We Can’t Forget: It doesn’t get much comfier than this ECOWISH sweater. It doesn’t get much cuter either, especially with that windowpane print!

Red

13. Our Absolute Favorite: A nice wine red is a beautiful fall shade. Fully embrace the season in this super-slouchy Pink Queen tunic sweater!

14. We Also Love: How cute are the heart patches on the elbows of this shermie sweater? This will come in handy on Valentine’s Day too!

15. We Can’t Forget: This Twinset sweater from Farfetch has a color-block stripe design with different shades of red. It creates a sort of sunset ombré effect!

Green

16. Our Absolute Favorite: While the leaves turn orange and yellow, you can still keep the green going. Make it happen with this batwing-sleeve Makarthy sweater!

17. We Also Love: The little pom poms on this Miessial sweater are sweet and sassy. We’re obsessed with the cuffs of the sleeves too!

18. We Can’t Forget: You could also go for the glow instead, carrying the neon trend into the fall with this Free People sweater. The Citron Green shade is everything!

Multicolor

19. Our Absolute Favorite: This KIRUNDO sweater is the perfect amount of rainbow for fall. Colorful without overdoing it!

20. We Also Love: This other KIRUNDO sweater goes for more of a patchwork look. There are multiple color options too!

21. We Can’t Forget: Last but not least is this Dokotoo sweater. The striped sleeves contrasting the color-block torso? Just perfect.

