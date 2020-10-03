Finally, a Pair of Comfy Shorts That You Can Wear When Summer’s Over

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who says that you have to wear shorts exclusively in the summertime? The weather may gradually be getting cooler, but this in-between period is filled with warm, sunny days. We may be covering up more than we would on a balmy August afternoon, but shorts are definitely not out of the question as we glide into late September.

This is especially true in the loungewear department — we’re not ready to commit to rocking pants around the clock just yet. This pair of Bermuda-length lounge shorts from BALEAF is the perfect option if you’re looking to transition into the fall season with ease!

Get the BALEAF Women’s 10″ Long Cotton Lounge Bermuda Jersey Shorts for just $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2020, but are subject to change.



These shorts have a 10-inch inseam, and the hem hits just above the knee. They are made in a high-waisted style, but you can certainly wear them lower on the hips if you prefer that aesthetic. Comfort is key, and these shorts have been made in a breathable cotton material that has plenty of stretch to it. There’s also a drawstring built into the waistband that you can adjust accordingly.

As you can see, these shorts are loose-fitting and essentially resemble a classic pair of sweatpants that have been cropped and hemmed to the ideal length. That’s precisely why you can wear them when it’s brisk outside and not fear freezing temperatures. Of course, they will also be your new secret weapon when it’s time to hit the sofa and catch up on Dancing With the Stars. Chances are, it’s still a bit humid in your house — so allow these shorts to work their magic and provide relief.

BALEAF Women’s 10″ Long Cotton Lounge Bermuda Jersey Shorts (Olive)

Shoppers adore practically everything about these shorts, but do note that they can run a bit small. If you’re looking for a roomier fit, sizing up is your best bet. Don’t forget, you can always adjust the waistband if you want to change it up! When you do find your optimal size, you won’t want to take these shorts off. You might end up layering a pair of tights underneath in order to wear them as the snow falls. Don’t worry, we won’t judge — they’re that comfortable!

