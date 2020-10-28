Just Dropped! These Windproof Sherpa-Lined Joggers Are Made for Winter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Depending on where you live, the weather is getting chillier by the day. Somehow, it will be December in a flash — so we’re getting prepped now in order to brave the cold in style. And when it comes to loungewear, our typical sweats won’t cut it when it’s freezing out.

We need thicker options that can withstand the cold, just like this fleece-lined pair from BALEAF! They have the ideal weight and design that can measure up to even the harshest winter weather.

Get the BALEAF Women’s Sherpa Lined Joggers for $37, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2020, but are subject to change.



Obviously, the fact that these joggers are lined with fleece makes them a cut above the rest. The outer layer is comprised of your typical cotton material, but the fleece lining truly takes them to the next level. These pants are loose, but they narrow at the leg so they don’t appear frumpy whatsoever. Plus, the fabric has stretch to it that’s ideal for going on a run or walk in the winter!

One shopper notes these jogger sweats are actually too warm for the balmy fall climate, and will be their secret weapon once it’s officially frigid outside. Reviewers are loving how soft the sherpa lining feels, and of course how comfortable they are as a result.

BALEAF Women’s Sherpa Lined Joggers (Black)

In terms of fit, we’ve seen reports that the drawstring waistband can be a little tight, so ordering a size up may be a wise decision. If you prefer your joggers to be a little roomier, this is your best bet.

We guess that you’re going to wear these joggers on repeat in just a few weeks. They’re practically proven to withstand the cold, and anyone who lives up north and is feeling the shift in climate can certainly get major use out of these pants right now. If the heat in your home isn’t up to snuff, these are also perfect pajamas. Stay warm!

