This Bali Bra With 1,200 Reviews Is on Sale for an Amazing Price at Macy’s

Online shopping for a new bra isn’t the easiest task. Unless we’re truly familiar with the brand, we prefer to try it on in person to get the full effect.

For many of Us, that’s not an option right now — so we’re looking for the next best thing. The best way to get a feel for a piece that you may add to your collection? Customer feedback, of course. When we saw that this bra from Bali had over 1,200 fantastic reviews, all of our doubts were immediately washed away. Oh, and not only is it on sale, if you buy a second bra, you’ll snag it for an extra 50% off!

Get the Bali Minimizer Passion for Comfort Seamless Underwire Bra (originally $44) on sale with free shipping for just $31 with code: FRIEND at checkout at Macy’s — limited time deal!

This seamless underwire bra from Bali is a true full coverage garment, and it doesn’t have any extra embellishments to distract from its primary purpose. The cups are meant to mold to your body, and they won’t give you any unnecessary lift. It’s an everyday supportive bra that doesn’t look awkward underneath tight tops or T-shirts, which is a common complaint.

Macy’s shoppers call this their “favorite” bra! They say the fit is supremely comfortable, especially if you’re looking for a bra that caters to larger chest sizes. These bras go up to a G cup and a size 44 waistband, which is a major plus. Not all lingerie brands have such an inclusive size range, and we appreciate that Bali seeks to accommodate as many customers as they can.

Variety is the spice of life, and there are a whopping 17 colors and prints to choose from. Most of the shades are neutral, but there are a few darker hues as well (and an animal print version!). Thanks to the incredible combination deal that Macy’s is offering right now, you can pick out two of these bras and they will only cost you about $23 each! It’s a seriously unbeatable price, but this sale won’t last long. Your best bra may be just a few clicks away!

