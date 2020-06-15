7 Stunning Designer Handbags That Are Up to 70% Off Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve been in the mood to treat yourself a little, then you’re going to want to settle in and keep reading. This is an amazing time to find designer deals on some of the most coveted pieces around — and Saks Fifth Avenue is a one-stop-shop for the best. The iconic department store has a selection of majorly marked-down handbags online right now, and we’re here to break it all down for you.

With that in mind, allow Us to share a curated look at our seven favorites! If you instantly fall in love, we suggest scooping up your perfect purse as quickly as possible. There’s no guarantee that these won’t swiftly sell out — just look at them!

This Coach Crossbody Bag

This snakeskin-print crossbody is strong for many reasons, but that purple hue is next level. Talk about luxe for less!

Get the Coach Turnlock Snakeskin & Leather Saddle Bag (originally $425) on sale with free 2-day shipping for just $223, available at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Edgy Alexander Wang Crossbody

We’ve all seen a slew of crossbody bags on the market, but this one is completely unique. The zipper detailing sets it apart from the pack, and the white shade is an easy summer win.

Get the Alexander Wang Micro Marti Leather Crossbody Bag (originally $595) on sale with free 2-day shipping for just $312, available at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Classic Tory Burch Flap Bag

Timeless, classic, iconic — we could go on and on. This Tory Burch shoulder bag is one that you will treasure for years to come!

Get the Tory Burch Robinson Croc-Embossed Leather Shoulder Bag (originally $478) on sale with free 2-day shipping for just $251, available at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Bright MCM Monogram Backpack

Backpacks are so convenient, and there’s no reason they can’t be fashionable to boot! This gem from MCM comes in a bright coral shade that’s made for the warmer months.

Get the MCM Small Essential Monogram Leather Backpack (originally $950) on sale with free 2-day shipping for just $499, available at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Chic Off-White Crossbody

The tiny binder clip hardware detailing on this black leather bag is effortlessly cool, and one of the many reasons why Off-White is the trendiest brand around.

Get the Off-White Baby Binder Clip Leather Box Bag (originally $860) on sale with free 2-day shipping for just $452, available at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Casual Chloé Leather Tote

This leather tote isn’t too structured, which gives it a more relaxed vibe. But don’t get Us wrong — this is a holy grail piece that’s about to change your closet forever.

Get the Chloé Medium Vick Leather Tote (originally $1,190) on sale with free 2-day shipping for just $625, available at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Rebecca Minkoff Leather Satchel

This shoulder bag is another must-have! The deep, rich brown will complement any existing outfit, and it has enough room to carry everything that you need.

Get the Rebecca Minkoff Kate Leather Satchel (originally $328) on sale with free 2-day shipping for just $172, available at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more handbags on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue here!

