Shoppers Have Finally Found the Perfect Comfy Bralette — Get the Scoop

On weekends, we don’t usually have the patience to get dressed up — which is especially true in the winter. Sure, going out and safely spending time with friends is nice — but when it’s too cold to even think about leaving the house, we’re perfectly fine with an evening curled up on the couch.

That means we’re only reaching for the most comfortable pieces around — but it’s still important to maintain a certain level of support in the chest area. We don’t need to rock an underwire bra, but a bralette like this one made by Bali is ideal. Amazon reviewers claim that it gives them just enough lift without the uncomfortable wires of typical bras!

Get the Bali Women’s One Smooth U Bralette (originally $20) on sale for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

Shoppers usually don’t think that a bralette will offer ample support when a larger chest is concerned, but reviewers note that this option provides plenty of security. The way it’s designed perfectly contours to the chest, allowing for comfort that won’t feel tight or crammed in. There’s ribbing at the center which creates a separation between the two sides on the front of the bralette, making this casual staple feel more elevated. Essentially, you will look like you’re wearing a standard bra — but you’ll feel far more comfortable!

This bralette also has thick enough straps and a supportive back that take its secure nature to the next level. Shoppers with larger chests are ecstatic with how this bralette fits, which is an important detail to keep in mind while shopping for wire-free undergarments. Sure, you might not be able to wear this with certain tops or dresses — but if you’re rocking a loose blouse or a simple tee, this is a clear winner. This bralette is also on sale for an incredibly affordable price right now, so if you want to score various color options, now is the time to pick up multiples without breaking the bank. Here’s to your new weekend bra!

