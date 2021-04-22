Shoppers Say This Is the ‘Best Bra’ for So Many Bust Sizes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we deliver you the top wire-free bras or bralette recommendations, one of our main goals is to be size-inclusive. In terms of undergarments, that can be difficult, as it’s truly a matter of preference. A lot of shoppers with smaller bust sizes gravitate toward a wireless bra, while many of Us with larger chests simply do not. Needless to say, bra shopping involves a great deal of trial and error!

That’s exactly why we think we struck gold with this Bali bra. It’s rare to find a wireless bra that has such a wide range of sizing, and that’s what reviewers claim allows them to feel properly supported!

Get the Bali Women’s Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2021, but are subject to change.



One shopper’s review it best: “No two boobs are the same.” Everyone’s chest is unique to their body, so how could one single bra work for all of the different shapes and sizes that are out there? But after experiencing fantastic results, that same reviewer also explains that if this bra works for them, it could very well work for you!

This is a no-frills, everyday bra that’s made for comfort, which is clear, especially considering the absence of underwires. This is huge — a lot of larger chest sizes rely on wires to provide appropriate support, but this bra is just as lifting and shaping without any pesky metal poking into your frame.

Let’s get into the sizing: The smallest currently available is a 32B, and the largest up for grabs is a 42DD. It’s an impressive range, especially when it comes to wireless bras. Reading all of the happy testimonials was an absolute joy, so we had to share the secret with you! At the time of this article, this Bali bra has nearly 18,000 five-star ratings that prove just how popular it is — and we’re betting that every single bra size is accounted for in all of those rave reviews!

