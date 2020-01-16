Hoodies are a wardrobe staple! It doesn’t matter if we’re hitting the gym, running errands on the weekend or dressing them up for Casual Friday at the office, we can never have enough! However, as any devotee of the sweatshirt life knows, hoodies aren’t all created equally.

Some options are simply too big and bulky — and others are too cropped to wear anywhere else except spin class. The perfect hoodie is so elusive, it’s hard to remember that they exist! Finding one with comfortable fabric, the correct length and a relaxed yet tailored fit is pretty much like seeing a unicorn on the subway. But they do exist! In fact, leave it to our favorite blanket brand to drop our new favorite hoodie.

Grab the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Pebble Beach Hoodie (originally $99) now with prices starting at just $64+ FREE SHIPPING, available at Nordstrom!

You’ve heard of Barefoot Dreams, right? If not, just know that Chrissy Teigen says “nothing compares” to their blankets — which is high praise! Whether you’re spending a cozy weekend at home or looking to hit the road, the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Pebble Beach Hoodie is the perfect piece to slip into. One reviewer couldn’t get over how “comfortable” it felt, and another proud owner says that it’s the “soft and cozy piece [that’s] worth the splurge!”

The Barefoot Dreams brand is known for their impeccably soft-to-touch products, so when they dropped this hoodie, we knew we were in for a treat. And it certainly didn’t disappoint! Both of the two available grey shades are sensational. The Graphite Stone is perfect for anyone who’s looking for a lighter version, whereas the Indigo/Stone is dark and just as dreamy.

Barefoot CozyChic Lite Pebble Beach Hoodie

The foundation of the hoodie is ultra-plush microfiber. Shoppers frequently noted how “ridiculously soft” it looks and feels, and also confirmed that the material will remain intact no matter how many times it’s worn or washed. This alone makes the hoodie a wise investment!

With the drawstring hem and long sleeves, it’s the definition of an elevated basic. One reviewer loved how it fit her “taller frame,” whereas another said it was a dream on her petite build. Oh, and if we’re on the subject of versatility? A handful of other reviewers love how this hoodie can double as a “casual top.” One reviewer says she even wears her hoodie with “heels and tight jeans.” The loose, dolman-like sleeves are chic enough for anyone heading out for a brunch or a casual night on the town.

Given this amount of buzz and applause from real customers, we can’t help but suggest adding this cozy hoodie to your carts ASAP!

Not your style? Check out additional Barefoot Dreams items, more hoodies and women’s select styles on sale also available at Nordstrom here!

