This Macy’s Coat Comes With a Stylish Bonus — On Sale Now!

Unless you’ve been lucky enough to spend the last few months chilling under the Miami sun, you’re aware that coat season is in full effect! With the temperatures dropping daily, many of Us have found it critical to invest in a new outer layer. Now, while everyone likely has set their sights on something shearling or of the down variety, we have a humble suggestion to make.

What’s another style we all should be eyeing? The longline coat, of course. This easy-to-wear option is classic, clean and, most importantly, so chic. It can easily transition from one season to the next — seriously, the right maxi-length coat will be a spring fling and a fall favorite! If your search has proved fruitless, fear not! We’ve found a must-have coat at Macy’s that is so swoon-worthy, it even has a hidden feature that so many reviewers can’t get enough of.

Mornings are tough — especially when it comes time to select what to wear! From shirts to shoes, and don’t even get us started on outerwear, it’s one battle after another. Just when we think we’re finally done, the time has come to add a scarf or pair of gloves into the mix. This stress is exactly why we were so wowed by the London Fog Maxi Coat & Plaid Scarf. In fact, it immediately moved to the top of our investment list.

This gorgeous maxi coat is available in two sensational shades — a simple black and burgundy. Both versions feature the same long length, front button closure and pointed collar. But it doesn’t stop there! One shopper says this “shapely coat has the perfect length sleeves” and the “seams in the right place.” There’s nothing like a practical purchase to make you feel less guilty about straying from your frugal January plans!

Now, let’s get back to the feature that fans are totally pumped about. In case you didn’t figure it out, it’s the removable plaid scarf that’s included for no extra cost! One reviewer says it’s so “flattering” with any look, while another says the “quality” of the material was truly superb. For what’s essentially a gift with purchase, this is a pretty powerful perk!

We can add it to any preexisting look when the day calls for some extra bundling — and we can easily remove it when it gets a little toasty. Honestly, this coat is trendy and transitional — which is exactly why we recommend adding it to your carts ASAP!

