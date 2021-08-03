All of the Coziest Barefoot Dreams Deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is winding down, but there’s still so much to shop! If you’re looking for some great last-minute deals, we’re here to give you the scoop.

One of our favorite brands to check out whenever there’s a major sale at Nordstrom is Barefoot Dreams. They make some of the coziest blankets and comfiest lounge clothes on the market (just ask Chrissy Teigen) — and they rarely get marked down! Check out our favorite deals that are still on stock below and prepare to live your best cozy life with these items!

This Soft Pajama Set

Shoppers say that this pick is “the most comfortable” pajama set that they’ve ever owned! The top and bottoms are both made from a buttery smooth modal material that’s super stretchy and ideal for every type of sleeper. This set is going to feel amazing in the fall and winter once the weather cools down!

Get the Barefoot Dreams Namaste Two-Piece Lounge Set (originally $145) on sale with free shipping for $90 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Classic Throw Blanket

This throw blanket is a Barefoot Dreams staple — shoppers have been collecting them for years! The cozy feel of the material and its large size are perfect for snuggling up while chilling at home. There are also plenty of gorgeous colors to choose, so you’re bound to find a complement for your home decor!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Throw Blanket (originally $147) on sale with free shipping for $98 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Fuzzy Leopard Throw

Add a fun touch of leopard print to any bedspread or couch set-up with this adorable blanket! It comes in a slew of different shades that range from classic black and tan leopard to lighter beige and grey options. It’s made from the same seriously soft and cozy material that Barefoot Dreams is known for — and shoppers love it so much, they’re buying more than one! `

Get the Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket (originally $180) on sale with free shipping for $120 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Long Wrap Sweater

Waking up on a brisk fall morning and wrapping yourself up in this cardigan sounds like an absolute dream! The material has a lighter feel than other sweaters from the line, so it’s a practical piece for at-home lounging. You can also team this sweater with a pair of leggings and basic tee if you’re stepping out to run some quick errands!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Drape Rib Cardigan (originally $128) on sale with free shipping for $80 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Reversible Throw Blanket

This blanket has two different sides — one with a low-pile fleece side and one with a high-pile fleece. You can flip it over depending on how cold you are! Having the option to switch between the two colors is also excellent if you want to change up the look of your space!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Ligne Throw Blanket (originally $147) on sale with free shipping for $98 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Looking for more? Check out everything available from Barefoot Dreams and shop all of the deals happening right now during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

