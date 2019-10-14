Could This Be the Comfiest Sweater in the Entire World?





Someone alert the fashion historians, because we think a record has just been broken. We didn’t think it would ever be possible, but it’s happened, and here we are. Barefoot Dreams may have just created the comfiest sweater of all time!

This duster sweater is the epitome of lightweight warmth and coziness. It’s an insanely soft at-home robe that transitions so easily into a chic cardigan that can be worn over anything from a little black dress, to jeans and a tee, to slacks and a button-up shirt. Not only that, but it happens to be 33% off right now, bringing the original price down to the double digits!

See it: Get the Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Ultra Lite Duster (originally $130) for just $87 at Nordstrom!

This Ulta Lite Duster has shoppers snuggling up inside of it all day, every day — who say that while they’re wearing it, they feel like they’re “wrapped in comfort coupled with luxury.” Reviewers are calling this piece “delightfully soft and versatile,” and multiple are even describing its fit and feel as “dreamy.” One said it feels “like you’re wearing your favorite blanket,” but it doesn’t look like it. It’s “modern and sleek,” and the colors are “understated and elegant”!

This sweater’s hem hits below the knees in classic duster style and features slits up the sides for ease of movement. It has a collarless neckline and a three-button front closure, as well as two front pockets and long sleeves. The material is so luxurious, but it’s not thick or bulky. This piece can easily be worn under a winter coat, for example, without the sleeves obnoxiously riding up our arms!

See it: Get the Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Ultra Lite Duster (originally $130) for just $87 at Nordstrom!

This duster is currently available in two colors, both of which are included in this sale. First, we have Carbon, a charcoal grey with heather detailing. It’s the perfect fall and winter shade, matching with anything and capturing the moody vibe of the seasons. Second is Pacific Blue, a faded navy that has the same versatility of blue jeans, able to elevate any other piece in our outfit!

We have to admit, one of our favorite features of this Barefoot Dreams duster is actually the fact that it’s machine washable. It can be tumbled dry too! Nicer pieces like this almost always require a trip to the dry cleaner — a pricy trip — but not this one. Even better is that no dry cleaner trips means we won’t have to wait days to have this sweater back in our closet and on our body!

Are you ready to experience comfort like you never have before? We know we are! Catch Us rocking this duster for the next six months to come — and for the following six months after that!

See it: Get the Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Ultra Lite Duster (originally $130) for just $87 at Nordstrom!

