These Cozy UGG Loafers Can Be Worn Anywhere — And They’re Under $100!





Wish you could wear your slippers past your doorstep without looking seriously lazy? We mean way past your doorstep — as in, to work, to the mall, to the movies and even out to eat. We love to dress up and look put-together every time we step outside, but we’d be fools to try and deny a pair of slippers’ advantage in comfort over heels (and even most sneakers)!

Not every slipper is up to our style standards though, and finding the right one comes down to three letters: U-G-G. There’s no brand like UGG when it comes to combining comfort and style to craft a wear-anywhere shoe that feels like a cloud, and this slip-on loafer is arguably our favorite one yet!

See it: Get the UGG W Lane Shearling-Lined Slip-On Loafers for just $90 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

You bet these shoes are under $100! Over 50 reviewers have left them a near-flawless cumulative rating so far, and we just had to read through all of their kind words. They are, without a doubt, “in love with this loafer.” One said this is “the most comfortable pair of slippers” they’ve ever owned, and others couldn’t believe the amount of support the footbed offered!

Shoppers are wearing these loafers everywhere and with all sorts of outfits. It’s not often a fuzzy slipper is described as “classy,” but that’s exactly how shoppers are describing them, wearing them even to the office! Plus, as one noted, they are also “super cute with an athleisure outfit” for our more cute and casual days or trips to the gym!

These slides have a soft leather upper and the brand’s famous Australian lamb shearling lining on the interior and on the heel. This shearling also makes an adorable accent appearance on the upper, wrapping around the toe. The shearling is plush, warm and insanely cozy, hence why these are our go-to slippers. As outdoor loafers, they work just as well because they have a textured rubber outsole that’s durable enough for blacktop jogs and uneven sidewalk strolls!

There are still two colors available of these shoes: Chestnut and Black. Sizes are going quickly though, so pick a favorite and act fast! Plus, Saks Fifth Avenue is having an amazing deal until tomorrow, October 12, 2019, if we want to stock up on a bunch of essentials. With code ENJOYSF we can take $50 off a $250 full-price purchase, and the more we spend, the more we save!

Is it pushing the boundaries if we wear these loafers to our own weddings? Because that’s truly how much we love them, and we can definitely bust out more moves on the dance floor in these than in sharp stilettos. Just saying!

Not your style? Check out more from UGG here and other slides and mules available at Saks Fifth Avenue here!

