This Jacket Is the Ultimate Transitional Outerwear Essential

It’s finally cool enough outside to wear jackets again! After a seriously hot summer, we’re welcoming the crisp fall weather with open arms. But we’re currently still at the start of the season, and it’s going to be a bit before our puffers and down jackets come out from storage.

That said, it’s tricky business finding a transitional jacket that’s more substantial than a sweater but won’t cause overheating. Luckily, this BB Dakota number is the perfect in-between piece! It feels as soft and cozy as a knit cardigan, but it’s thicker to provide extra warmth.

Get the BB Dakota by Steve Madden Soft Landing Draped Open Front Rib Jacket with free shipping for $109 at Nordstrom!

This jacket almost looks like a quilt that you would wrap yourself in while binging your latest Netflix find on the couch. It has a ribbed design that provides the textured quilted look, and it’s also a longer jacket — allowing for added coverage down your body. Another feature that we adore is the draped open-front style that feels relaxed yet elegant at the same time. It also has pockets, which is always a major plus in our books. No need to carry a purse on a quick coffee run!

This sweater jacket is currently available in black and white, which are truly the most versatile shades around. The overall design is also excellent because you can team it with a simple jeans-and-tee combo — or even layer it over a cocktail dress for a brisk night out on the town!

Quite frankly, until the weather gets too cold that this jacket won’t keep Us warm enough, we can envision wearing this piece for every autumn occasion. It can even serve as a cozy robe to wear on chilly winter mornings when we’re lounging around with a cup of coffee. Of course, with outdoor dining being a year-round concept, it will come through when the wind starts picking up! When we’re completely out of outfit ideas and have no idea what to throw on before leaving the house, this jacket will be the ultimate resource!

