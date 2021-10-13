This Comfy Corduroy Shacket Is the Definition of Casual Chic

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here at Shop With Us, we’re on a mission to keep up with the latest trends — from boots to blazers, and sweaters to skirts. But it’s not always sustainable to snag the newest styles out there. Sure, we’d love to fill our closets with all our fashion-forward finds, but we prefer to invest in pieces we can wear season after season. That’s exactly why we also try to shop for versatile wardrobe staples which can be dressed up or down.

Fall fashion is the gift that keeps on giving, and outerwear is the literal cherry on top. We feel like kids in a candy shop every time we browse a selection of shackets — whoever invented this shirt-jacket combo was a genius! When it comes to these boyfriend button-downs, one classic cut is totally on trend but also timeless — corduroy. Thick enough to keep us warm on a brisk evening yet light enough not to weigh us down, these textured jackets are effortlessly cool. Best of all, we found the perfect corduroy shirt from Amazon for just $32!

Get the Dokotoo Women’s Corduroy Button-Down Shirt for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Dokotoo Women’s Corduroy Button-Down Shirt is not your standard shacket. Available in multiple rich hues, this popular pick is the ultimate layering piece for fall. Plus, the lush, durable fabric is super soft, and the oversized fit has that off-duty ease — street style goals!

We’re not the only ones obsessed with this corduroy button-down! One shopper called it “the perfect shacket.” You heard it here first! Another satisfied shopper said, “This is the perfect fall/winter top.” One review echoed that sentiment: “Lightweight, good for transitioning weather.” We adore a transitional top! Worried about how this shacket will fit? Just take a peek at this rave review: “Absolutely beautiful and looks amazingly flattering.” Enough said.

There are endless ways to rock this comfy shacket. Try this top as a shirt buttoned up and tucked into jeans or tied at the waist. You can also style it as a loose jacket over a casual ensemble, such as a workout set or a graphic tee and denim bottoms. Switch it up! And the sleeves can be worn all the way down for a tailored fit or rolled up to ¾ length for a slouchy silhouette. Go with a reliable neutral like beige or brown or choose a pop of color like red or green. This corduroy shacket is a keeper!

