Time’s Running Out! Save Nearly $200 on This Gorgeous BCBG Coat





We love our Black Fridays, Cyber Mondays and Green Mondays as much as the next person, if not even more, but there is another shopping period of the year we may love the most: the last few days of the year! The buildup to the gifting holidays may be over, but that doesn’t mean the sales are stopping. That’s why we have Macy’s After Christmas Sale to peruse through — and peruse we did!

While this sale is still active, we can save 40 to 60% off so many of our favorite pieces. We’re talking clothes, shoes, bags, jewelry, home, bed, bath — nearly everything. The thought of it sent an excited shiver down our spine as soon as we saw it, and that’s exactly how we knew where to start first. Winter coats, of course!

Get the BCBGeneration Double-Breasted Plaid Coat (originally $320) for just $127 with code JOY exclusively at Macy’s! Sale ends January 1, 2020.

As soon as we saw the letters “BCBG,” we knew we were leaving this After Christmas sale happy. This plaid coat caught our eye and we couldn’t look away, which means anyone who sees Us in it is going to react the same — hence why happy reviewers are calling this “unique staple” a conversation starter. And guess what? That conversation is going to be bursting with compliments!

Shoppers are declaring that this wool-blend piece is the “coat of the year,” earning its title with ease. They say it’s “simply elegant” and that “the colors are gorgeous.” Multiple are talking about buying both available patterns, and considering this coat is 60% off right now, going from over $300 to under $130, now is certainly the time — but they’ll have to act fast!

This coat has a flattering fit, but it’s relaxed enough to leave room for layering underneath. It’s double-breasted with a notch collar and two columns of buttons in front. We love how good double-breasted coats look when buttoned up! Anyone else guilty of never buttoning up a coat, even in the freezing cold, because it just didn’t look cute? That problem is solved with this piece!

This coat is lined and has two flap pockets in front. We love how the plaid pattern switches direction on these flaps to create a noteworthy accent. Speaking of plaid patterns, as we mentioned, there are currently two available: Blue Plaid and Purple Plaid, and yes, both are gorgeous!

We only have until the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve to grab this coat for this insane sale price, so don’t wait until the last second like Cinderella and leave something behind — this coat is ready to come home with you now!

