



Still wearing that old parka or puffer coat you bought five, 10 years ago that you never even loved in the first place? Sure, it’s kind of warm — it functions enough. But do you feel joy when you actually put it on? Do you feel like it improves upon or even works with your outfits underneath? And how much are you still left shivering, really?

This happens to the best of us. Winter coats can be so expensive, so we think, “Why buy a new one when my current one is still in one piece?” We get that, but that’s all the more reason why we have to be on the lookout for an unbeatable sale. It’s okay if your search hasn’t quite begun yet, because you know what? It doesn’t even have to. We found a top-quality, top-rated coat you’re going to love immediately — and it’s 58% off for the next few days!

Get the Cole Haan Box-Quilt Down Puffer Coat (originally $275) for just $115 with code JOY at Macy’s! Sale ends January 1, 2020.

This Cole Haan coat was already half off — but with that code, we’re saving an extra 20 bucks, which is major. This coat has over 400 reviews, and shoppers are “in love” with it. They say it’s “classic in color and style” (no matter which color you choose), making it a “classy addition to any closet.” They love how it’s not only “incredibly warm,” but also “very flattering,” which is rare in the world of winter coats. One even called it “professional looking,” which is perfect considering how the office is always so cold!

Another thing shoppers agree on is that they would “absolutely purchase [this coat] again.” That’s assuming they’ll ever need to, of course. The quality is no joke! The outer shell is water resistant, and the down feathers hidden inside of the lining won’t let you down any time soon.

One really special feature of this coat is that there is an attached vest on the inside for added warmth. It has a separate zipper, offering versatility, and is topped off with a stand collar that shields the neck from harsh winds (along with the coat’s attached hood). Now, you might think this layered design might appear bulky, but it’s quite the opposite, actually. This Cole Haan coat actually features ruching at the sides of the waist to add shape and structure!

This heavyweight quilted coat is currently available in six colors, and you can’t go wrong with any of them, no matter how hard you try. The only issues you might face are a) if this coat sells out in your size before you can grab it and b) if you wait too long and the sale ends!

