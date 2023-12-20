Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s always prudent to dress warmly when the temperatures drop, but what if you just don’t want to? Wearing a thick sweater or fleece-lined leggings can be uncomfortable. You start to long for the cooler days and when you could wear a tank top and shorts again to keep things nice and breezy. But at the same time, you need to make sure you’re keeping your bare skin nice and toasty so you don’t chill your fingers and toes off.

Is there a solution? Absolutely. Find a happy medium between comfy winter essentials and spring and summer favorites. For instance, you can find the perfect skirt that lets you show a little leg while letting some air in at that, and you can make some seriously fun outfits with it.

You’ve come to Us to solve that problem, right? We’re about to do it for you. There’s one absolutely perfect building block of an outfit to make everything right, and you can buy it atWalmart right now!

Get the BCBG Paris Cable Knit Mini Sweater Skirt for just $24 at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

The BCBG Paris Cable Knit Mini Sweater Skirt is the perfect marriage of comfy sweater and mini skirt. Its blend of acrylic, wool, and polyester make it look like a tube of a sweater without sleeves, which you can slide on with a blouse and boots, a cute jacket and boots, or whatever you like for a polished yet warm look. Wear a band T-shirt or slip it on as the perfect addition to a bodysuit (no one will know!). However you style it, this skirt will keep you nice and warm while letting you better express yourself.

The skirt comes in two different colors: a bright, hot pink and a deep black so you can mix and match what you wear it with. If you want to get creative, you could wear a long sweater over the top and let it drape over to fit like a tunic. That way it’ll look like you’re wearing an entire sweater dress without worrying about your body heat being trapped beneath it!

It might seem like a gorgeous piece like this one with so many uses would be far too expensive, but it’s actually quite affordable at just $24. That means there’s probably enough left in your budget to buy two and alternate while you brave the biting cold.

This skirt is one of Walmart’s newest additions, so it hasn’t reached enough shoppers for reviews just yet, but just think about it — it’s a skirt that looks and feels like the bottom of a sweater, and that means it’s well worth grabbing, especially if you live in a cold area.

Dress up with this fun mini sweater skirt and see how many different looks you can make with it this year! It’s going to cost you less than a week’s worth of Starbucks coffee, after all.

