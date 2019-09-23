



The moment the temperatures start to dip, we revert to full-on panic mode! Our lightweight layers have failed Us! We’re cold, confused and, worst of all, uncomfortable. It’s to the point that a little voice in our head is on repeat demanding to know, “How did we get here?” We’re not exactly sure. We spent hours meticulously planning our looks ahead of time and still failed. But want to know something?

We can do better next time around! How? Easy, let’s stop waiting for the season to start just so we can start shopping for that season. Instead, let’s look ahead and plan accordingly. What’s a smart way to do just that? Well, we’d recommend starting with this faux fur coat. Not only will this coat keep Us warm and looking cool, but it’s also majorly marked down right now! Talk about #winning!

See it: Grab the BCBGeneration Asymmetrical Faux-Shearling Moto Coat (originally $250) now with prices starting at just $140, available at Macy’s!

What’s so special about the BCBGeneration Asymmetrical Faux-Shearling Moto Coat? Only everything, to say the least. It’s the perfect piece for anyone looking to combat the cold in the chicest of ways. Why do we say that? Well, let’s start with its extremely well-designed silhouette, of course.

Fashion lovers everywhere can rejoice! Moto jackets are always a style win in our books! They can easily be worked and reworked a dozen times over, looking brand new each and every time. When we saw that this was a moto-inspired silhouette on a full-length coat, we stopped dead in our tracks! Have we died and gone to coat heaven? We most certainly have…or close to it, at the very least!

It’s impossible to resist this piece! This faux shearling coat is so seriously stylish. The full-length styling is amazing, but want to know what’s even more amazing? The strategically placed faux-fur touches that are visible throughout. It’s featured on the notched lapel, sleeves and, yes, even the trim. The verdict? Outstanding! We cannot get over how this tiny touch completely elevates this entire ensemble. It adds an elegant vibe to an otherwise already effortless piece. Want to know what we’re loving even more than that?

The other moto-inspired touches throughout! The adjustable belt will not only add definition and shape to the looser fit, but it’ll do so while adding an edgy factor too. Honestly, it’s tough to even think of competing with this piece! But who would ever try?

Have we mentioned the colors? We haven’t? Now’s the perfect time. This coat is available in three terrific shades. There’s a Black version that’s a classic and everyday essential. Then, there’s a Stone shade that’s grey-inspired and a great alternative when we’re looking to avoid a black or blue hue. And, lastly, there’s a Blush hue. It’s the pretty-in-pink piece that we’re blushing over! It’s the ideal pop of color that we’re always in need of. Don’t be mistaken though; there is no wrong way to go here.

Whether we’re slipping on the Blush or hitting the road in Black, each and every single shade will offer the same classic and chic vibe that’s always in style. Honestly, can you think of anything better than that? We can’t! Except for the fact that when we’re wearing this coat, we will master how to stay warm and look cool too!

