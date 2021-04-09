Channel Boho-Chic Fashion Royalty in This Stunning Lace Maxi Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whenever we want to feel put-together and glamorous, we reach for a great dress — especially in the springtime. Now that the weather is finally warming up and the sun is shining bright, we’re ready to rock our favorite boho frocks and get into the seasonal spirit!

Need a closet refresh? This dress is practically guaranteed to transform you into an ethereal goddess every time you throw it on — just look at this gorgeous lace maxi number from Bdcoco!

Get the Bdcoco Women’s V Neck Floral Lace Maxi Dress for prices starting at $45, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 8, 2021, but are subject to change.



Seriously — how could a dress like this not make you feel incredibly beautiful? The intricate floral lace overlay is breathtaking, and the structural design is so figure-flattering. The dress has an empire waist with a see-through moment separating the top from the full skirt. There are also ruffle cap sleeves that are made from the same lace as the rest of the garment. Shoppers are particularly infatuated with the sleeves, claiming they provide extra coverage for the arm region — and also make the dress feel more formal.

While this dress is available in a handful of different shades, the white version just might be our favorite! Wearing white in the summertime is always a good idea, and this will come through in the clutch for any type of event on the calendar. Brunch with friends, beach bonfires with family or backyard birthday parties — you name it, this dress will deliver!

For a dress that’s this elevated and fashion-forward, the price is remarkably affordable. Sure, you can find a similar frock at Free People for twice or even three times the price of this Bdcoco one, but why not take the opportunity to save money while still looking like a million bucks? No wonder over 2,000 shoppers are giving this maxi rave reviews — they’re clearly well-deserved!

