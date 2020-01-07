Find yourself reading yet another weight loss success story and feeling discouraged? Totally understandable. The new year inspires Us all to take stock in our lifestyles and the first thing we’re looking to improve on is usually our fitness routine. It’s all about looking and feeling good this year. Of course, the easiest way to go about doing just that is by consistently hitting the gym.

Come January 1, we’re as motivated as ever! We’re ready to tackle whatever the day throws our way — we’re not only ready to bring it at work but also crush the gym afterwards. However, this newfound motivation? It starts to expire after a week or two — and before we know it, we’re back at square one. That’s why many people look for alternatives, such as this buzzy at-home workout.

Grab Get 14 Days of Membership FREE and gain access to top fitness programs, meal prep and cooking episodes, and Beachbody’s reality TV series, The 20’s, available at Beachbody!

Enter: Beachbody.

Beachbody is the at-home system that offers fitness, nutrition assistance and, most importantly, support. These pillars are what co-founders Carl Daikeler and Jon Congdon‘s main objectives were when launching their business back in 1998. This dream team knew they wanted to help others achieve their fitness-related goals while still maintaining and enjoying a healthy, fulfilling life — and their all-inclusive system happens to be the answer for many.

Why is this program so unique? Easy, it appeals to the masses. It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or a true expert, there is a program for anyone and everyone thanks to Beachbody On Demand. The at-home streaming platform also offers over 700 programs. We love how easy it is to mix up our workout on a daily basis, or continue to focus on one of them until we master it!

Looking to nail the art of clean eating? Not a problem — there’s a guide to doing that too. From Fixate (the official Beachbody cookbook) to all of the free recipes and meal plans available, there’s no reason to veer off course. In fact, you just might find you actually enjoy a cleaner diet. They are also responsible for Shakeology, meal replacement shakes that are increasingly more popular.

Now, if you’re feeling a bit hesitant about getting started, we understand — and so do they. Every time you start to struggle, turn to one of the trainers or coaches. Plus, there’s also a very active (and vocal!) community there to help along the way. Between Facebook groups and online community chats, there is someone to help you achieve every last goal.

Grab Get 14 Days of Membership FREE and gain access to top fitness programs, meal prep and cooking episodes, and Beachbody’s reality TV series, The 20’s, available at Beachbody!

And naturally, as it’s 2020, this all-inclusive program also offers a Beachbody Expert Advice section. Here, you’ll find registered dietitians, certified trainers and other experts who can better suit you on a more one-on-one basis.

The last step would be to join in on all of the Beachbody fun, of course! Start with celebrity trainer Autumn Calabrese’s “21 Day Fix” and work your way up to their higher-intensity offerings! Just make sure you take full advantage and don’t forget to mix in everyone’s favorite, Shakeology! With so many flavors to test and try, there is no way to get bored. Oh, and last but not least! Make sure to record all of your Beachbody results online — your success will help everyone else overcome their struggles!

See it: Grab Get 14 Days of Membership FREE and gain access to top fitness programs, meal prep and cooking episodes, and Beachbody’s reality TV series, The 20’s, available at Beachbody!

Not your style? Check out additional plans also available at Beachbody here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!