Stylish Stars Are Making Their Outfits Pop With This Simple Accessory

Sometimes we’re so focused on the bigger elements of our outfits — the dresses, the coats, the pants, the sweaters — that we forget to shop for the small. You think you’re all set to create the chicest outfit ever, but when you finally put it all together in front of a mirror, something is off. Everything is cute, and yet there’s a missing element.

That missing element, especially around this time of year? There’s a high chance it’s a beanie! A cute beanie can totally change the entire vibe of an outfit. It can dress down something that’s a little too fancy, it can add some warmth and personality to an otherwise dull look and it can be used to bring out another color in your outfit, whether it’s matching or contrasting. Of course, it’s also a must for the cold!

Get the KBETHOS Soft Slouchy Beanie for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

If you’re looking for some beanie inspiration, you don’t need to look far at all. Just check your fave celebrities’ Instagrams or paparazzi shots and you’ll find a goldmine. In recent memory, we know we’ve seen Nikki Bella matching with her son in black beanies, Tayshia Adams rocking one while kicking back in her car and Zoe Kravitz wearing one while posing with her ballot. Two celebs whose beanie looks have really stuck with us though are Kristin Cavallari and Heidi Klum!

This fall alone, we’ve seen Cavallari wear a black beanie on a trip with friends, along with a mustard crew neck and leggings, in a selfie snuggling her son and in an Instagram Story video with a matching black top. Klum hasn’t held back either, wearing a camel-colored beanie while exploring Germany, posing with a blue beanie in the car and showing off yet another one to tease a collaboration with Disney Villains!

Now that the inspiration is taken care of, we can get to the beanie itself. We found a $10 option on Amazon available in over 50 different colors and styles so you can recreate basically any celeb look. There are different fits and different knits. Go for slouchy or snug, go for the sherpa lining, go for a ribbed or patch design — go for all of the above! This beanie is one-size-fits-most and unisex, so don’t hold back!

Whether you’re using it as a cute outfit accessory, to cover up a bad hair day or to warm up in the cold, a good beanie is indispensable to a fall and winter wardrobe, so pick up yours today!

