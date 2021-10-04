Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every year, as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, we start strategizing our Black Friday shopping plan of attack. We categorize what we’re looking to buy and evaluate what type of budget we’re working with — but these days, we don’t have to wait until November anymore!

Amazon is treating Us to an early sale with flash deals starting right now — literally. You can currently save big time on select Beats headphones and iPads — up to 51% off, as a matter of fact! Check out our favorite deals below and discover how much you can save ahead of Black Friday!

These Professional Headphones

Looking for major noise-cancelling power? These headphones are your best bet! They’re studio-quality and have a design that feels comfortable to wear over your ears for long periods of time.

Get the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones (originally $350) on sale for just $170 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

This Refurbished iPad

Purchasing a slightly older iPad model is an easy way to save money, so this is a great option if you’re shopping on a budget and need a new tablet for work or play!

Get the Apple iPad Air 10.5-inch (3rd Gen) Tablet (originally $390) on sale for just $369 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

This 4th Generation iPad

This is one of the newer iPad Air models available, and shoppers love the improvements they’re seeing with this updated tablet! This is an excellent laptop alternative that’s far easier to carry around and far cheaper than a new computer.

Get the 2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) (originally $599) on sale for just $539 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

These Wraparound Wireless Headphones

These headphones are ideal if you’re a runner and want something lightweight and wire-free that will stay in place. The design of these earbuds ensures that they won’t budge!

Get the Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless & High-Performance Bluetooth Earphones (originally $200) on sale for just $152 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

These In-Ear Wireless Buds

When you have headphones like these, it truly feels like you’re wearing nothing at all! We love that these buds can give you more freedom to move and get things done without the nuisance of being tangled up in wires.

Get the Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud (originally $150) on sale for just $125 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

